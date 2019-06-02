It's Sunday so here are 10 of our favourite images from the sporting week

Liverpool come home to a hero’s welcome after winning the Champions League
Plenty of colour at the Women’s Mini Marathon
Seamus Callanan rattles the Clare net in their Munster SHC clash with Clare
Katie Taylor lands a great punch in her victory over Delfine Persoon
Andy Ruiz looks on after getting a knock-down against Anthony Joshua
The Guinness gates transformed to support the 2019 Union Cup
Chelsea players celebrate after winning the Europa League
A young Limerick fan ready for action ahead of her county’s Munster SHC meeting with Waterford
Dundalk’s John Mountney fires the ball into the Sligo Rovers net from the penalty spot
Ireland’s Sene Naopu and Claire Molloy in action for the Barbarians Women this weekend
Subscribe to our new podcast, The42 Rugby Weekly, here:
COMMENTS (3)