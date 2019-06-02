This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
It's Sunday so here are 10 of our favourite images from the sporting week

All the action from a different angle.

By The42 Team Sunday 2 Jun 2019, 10:36 PM
24 minutes ago 1,134 Views 3 Comments
https://the42.ie/4665888

Liverpool come home to a hero’s welcome after winning the Champions League

Liverpool Champions League Winners Parade Source: Barrington Coombs

Plenty of colour at the Women’s Mini Marathon

Participants during the race Source: Tommy Dickson/INPHO

Seamus Callanan rattles the Clare net in their Munster SHC clash with Clare

Seamus Callanan scores his sides second goal despite goalkeeper Donal Tuohy, Seadna Morey and Patrick O'Connor Source: James Crombie/INPHO

Katie Taylor lands a great punch in her victory over Delfine Persoon

Katie Taylor and Delfine Persoon Source: Matchroom Boxing/Ed Mulholland/INPHO

Andy Ruiz looks on after getting a knock-down against Anthony Joshua

Boxing - Madison Square Garden Source: PA Wire/PA Images

The Guinness gates transformed to support the 2019 Union Cup

Richie Fagan, John Noone and Oran Sweeney Source: Dan Sheridan/INPHO

Chelsea players celebrate after winning the Europa League

Chelsea v Arsenal - UEFA Europa League - Final - Olympic Stadium Source: PA Wire/PA Images

A young Limerick fan ready for action ahead of her county’s Munster SHC meeting with Waterford

Young Limerick fan Henry Hartigan Source: Oisin Keniry/INPHO

Dundalk’s John Mountney fires the ball into the Sligo Rovers net from the penalty spot

John Mountney scores a hat trick from the penalty spot Source: Morgan Treacy/INPHO

Ireland’s Sene Naopu and Claire Molloy in action for the Barbarians Women this weekend

England Women v Barbarians Women - Women's International - Twickenham Stadium Source: Paul Harding

