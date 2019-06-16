It's Sunday so here are 10 of our favourite images from the sporting week

Connacht champions!

Source: Tommy Dickson/INPHO

Supporting the Ireland women’s hockey team at the FIH Series Final

Source: PressEye/Jonathan Porter/INPHO

Dublin fans celebrate their incredible win over Galway in the Leinster SHC

Source: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

Usain Bolt taking on Jamie Carragher at a Soccer Aid match for UNICEF

Source: Nigel French

Robbie Brady celebrating his goal against Gibraltar

Source: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

Carli Lloyd with her teammates after scoring at the Women’s World Cup

Source: Alessandra Tarantino

Bohemians players rejoice following their win over Shamrock Rovers

Source: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

Great view for Rory McIlroy at the US Open

Source: UPI/PA Images

Ireland’s Rob Russell at full stretch for at the World Rugby U20 Championship

Source: Pablo Gasparini/INPHO

Cork boss John Meyler playing peekaboo before taking on Clare in the Munster SHC

Source: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!