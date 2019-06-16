It's Sunday so here are 10 of our favourite images from the sporting week

Connacht champions!
Supporting the Ireland women’s hockey team at the FIH Series Final
Dublin fans celebrate their incredible win over Galway in the Leinster SHC
Usain Bolt taking on Jamie Carragher at a Soccer Aid match for UNICEF
Robbie Brady celebrating his goal against Gibraltar
Carli Lloyd with her teammates after scoring at the Women’s World Cup
Bohemians players rejoice following their win over Shamrock Rovers
Great view for Rory McIlroy at the US Open
Ireland’s Rob Russell at full stretch for at the World Rugby U20 Championship
Cork boss John Meyler playing peekaboo before taking on Clare in the Munster SHC
