It's Sunday so here are 10 of our favourite images from the sporting week

All the action from a different angle.

By The42 Team Sunday 16 Jun 2019, 9:13 PM
Connacht champions!

Cathal Cregg celebrates after the game with fans Source: Tommy Dickson/INPHO

Supporting the Ireland women’s hockey team at the FIH Series Final

Ireland fans Source: PressEye/Jonathan Porter/INPHO

Dublin fans celebrate their incredible win over Galway in the Leinster SHC

Conal Keaney celebrates after the game Source: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

Usain Bolt taking on Jamie Carragher at a Soccer Aid match for UNICEF

Soccer Aid for UNICEF 2019 - Stamford Bridge Source: Nigel French

Robbie Brady celebrating his goal against Gibraltar

Robbie Brady celebrates his goal Source: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

Carli Lloyd with her teammates after scoring at the Women’s World Cup

France US Chile WWCup Soccer Source: Alessandra Tarantino

Bohemians players rejoice following their win over Shamrock Rovers

Bohs' celebrate after the game Source: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

Great view for Rory McIlroy at the US Open

US Open - Day Three - Pebble Beach Golf Links Source: UPI/PA Images

Ireland’s Rob Russell at full stretch for at the World Rugby U20 Championship

Rob Russell scores a try Source: Pablo Gasparini/INPHO

Cork boss John Meyler playing peekaboo before taking on Clare in the Munster SHC

John Meyler arrives Source: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

