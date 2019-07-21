It's Sunday so here are 10 of our favourite images from the sporting week

There’s only one place to start…

Shane Lowry: The 2019 Champion Golfer. Source: Oisin Keniry/INPHO

Iconic scenes at Royal Portrush. Source: Oisin Keniry/INPHO

One for the Lowry family album. Source: Oisin Keniry/INPHO

Meanwhile at Esker Hills, Shane Lowry’s home club…

'There's only one Shane Lowry' Source: Tommy Dickson/INPHO

David Clifford and Kerry didn’t have it all their own way this week, drawing with Donegal at Croke Park.

Source: James Crombie/INPHO

Cillian O’Connor scores for Mayo during their Super 8s win over Meath.

Source: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

Frankie Dettori celebrates a win at the Curragh.

Source: Morgan Treacy/INPHO

CJ Stander during Ireland’s open session at Thomond Park on Friday

Source: James Crombie/INPHO

Dublin claimed U20 Leinster football championship glory during the week.

Source: James Crombie/INPHO

Jack Byrne starred as Shamrock Rovers advanced in the Europa League qualifiers.

Source: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!