It's Sunday so here are 10 of our favourite images from the sporting week

One man dominates all.

By The42 Team Sunday 21 Jul 2019, 8:39 PM
1 hour ago 4,321 Views 9 Comments
https://the42.ie/4733893

There’s only one place to start…

Shane Lowry celebrates with the Claret Jug Shane Lowry: The 2019 Champion Golfer. Source: Oisin Keniry/INPHO

Shane Lowry celebrates winning The Open Iconic scenes at Royal Portrush. Source: Oisin Keniry/INPHO

Shane Lowry celebrates with his daughter Iris and wife Wendy One for the Lowry family album. Source: Oisin Keniry/INPHO

Meanwhile at Esker Hills, Shane Lowry’s home club…

Fans celebrate Shane Lowry winning The Open 'There's only one Shane Lowry' Source: Tommy Dickson/INPHO

David Clifford and Kerry didn’t have it all their own way this week, drawing with Donegal at Croke Park.

David Clifford after the game Source: James Crombie/INPHO

Cillian O’Connor scores for Mayo during their Super 8s win over Meath.

Cillian O'Connor scores their second goal past goalkeeper Marcus Brennan Source: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

Frankie Dettori celebrates a win at the Curragh.

Frankie Dettori celebrates winning Source: Morgan Treacy/INPHO

CJ Stander during Ireland’s open session at Thomond Park on Friday

CJ Stander Source: James Crombie/INPHO

Dublin claimed U20 Leinster football championship glory during the week.

Karl Lynch Bisset celebrates Source: James Crombie/INPHO

Jack Byrne starred as Shamrock Rovers advanced in the Europa League qualifiers.

Jack Byrne celebrates Source: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

The42 Team

