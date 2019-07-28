This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
It's Sunday so here are 10 of our favourite images from the sporting week

All the action from a different angle.

By The42 Team Sunday 28 Jul 2019, 8:30 PM
1 hour ago
https://the42.ie/4743618

1. Padraig Walsh and Paddy Deegan celebrate victory over Limerick.

Padraig Walsh and Paddy Deegan celebrate at the full time whistle Source: Oisin Keniry/INPHO

2. Lowry-mania makes its way to Croke Park.

Shane Lowry attends the game Source: Tommy Dickson/INPHO

3. Brian Fay tackles the 3000m steeplechase.

Brian Fay Source: Oisin Keniry/INPHO

4. Ireland’s double gold medal winner, Rhasidat Adeleke. 

Rhasidat Adeleke celebrates winning Source: Bryan Keane/INPHO

5. Irish swimmer Darragh Greene at the FINA World Championships.

Darragh Greene Source: Giorgio Scala/INPHO

6. The People’s Champion.

Shane Lowry with the Claret Jug 23/7/2019 Source: Morgan Treacy/INPHO

7. Tim Murtagh walks off after taking five wickets at Lord’s.

Tim Murtagh walks off after taking 5 wickets Source: Alex Davidson/INPHO

8. Michael Page and Richard Kiely scuffle at the Bellator press event.

Michael 'Venom' Page and Richard Kiely scuffle Source: Gary Carr/INPHO

9. Germany’s Lea Quaas on the high beam.

Lea Quaas in the high beam Source: Bryan Keane/INPHO

10. Michael Breen celebrates as Tipp beat Wexford.

Michael Breen celebrates Source: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

