It's Sunday so here are 10 of our favourite images from the sporting week

1. Padraig Walsh and Paddy Deegan celebrate victory over Limerick.
2. Lowry-mania makes its way to Croke Park.
3. Brian Fay tackles the 3000m steeplechase.
4. Ireland’s double gold medal winner, Rhasidat Adeleke.
5. Irish swimmer Darragh Greene at the FINA World Championships.
6. The People’s Champion.
7. Tim Murtagh walks off after taking five wickets at Lord’s.
8. Michael Page and Richard Kiely scuffle at the Bellator press event.
9. Germany’s Lea Quaas on the high beam.
10. Michael Breen celebrates as Tipp beat Wexford.
COMMENTS