It's Sunday so here are 10 of our favourite images from the sporting week

1. Padraig Walsh and Paddy Deegan celebrate victory over Limerick.

Source: Oisin Keniry/INPHO

2. Lowry-mania makes its way to Croke Park.

Source: Tommy Dickson/INPHO

3. Brian Fay tackles the 3000m steeplechase.

Source: Oisin Keniry/INPHO

4. Ireland’s double gold medal winner, Rhasidat Adeleke.

Source: Bryan Keane/INPHO

5. Irish swimmer Darragh Greene at the FINA World Championships.

Source: Giorgio Scala/INPHO

6. The People’s Champion.

Source: Morgan Treacy/INPHO

7. Tim Murtagh walks off after taking five wickets at Lord’s.

Source: Alex Davidson/INPHO

8. Michael Page and Richard Kiely scuffle at the Bellator press event.

Source: Gary Carr/INPHO

9. Germany’s Lea Quaas on the high beam.

Source: Bryan Keane/INPHO

10. Michael Breen celebrates as Tipp beat Wexford.

Source: Ryan Byrne/INPHO