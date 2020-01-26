This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
It's Sunday so here are 10 of our favourite images from the sporting week

All the action from a different angle.

By Sinead Farrell Sunday 26 Jan 2020, 8:30 PM
David Clifford leaves with his jersey in ribbons after a tense league opener against Dublin

david-clifford-after-the-game Source: James Crombie/INPHO

Smiles all round as Shrewsbury Town force a replay against Liverpool in the FA Cup

shrewsbury-town-v-liverpool-fa-cup-fourth-round-montgomery-waters-meadow Source: Nick Potts

Rafael Nadal reaches out to return a shot at the Australian Open

australian-open-2020-day-two-melbourne-park Source: Jason Heidrich

Joanne Daly and Maria Cooney of the Sarsfields club in Galway after their All-Ireland senior club semi-final win.

joanne-daly-and-maria-cooney-celebrate-after-the-game Source: Bryan Keane/INPHO

Celebrations ensue after Kilfeacle & District’s win in the All-Ireland Junior Cup Final 

james-ryan-salmon-and-simon-barry-celebrate-at-the-final-whistle Source: James Crombie/INPHO

Sebastian Cappelen reacts after missing a shot at the Farmers Insurance tournament 

farmers-insurance-golf Source: AP/PA Images

Lots of happy faces at the IRFU Women’s Rugby Family Day

a-view-of-the-friends-and-family-that-attended-the-training-session Source: Tommy Dickson/INPHO

Griffith College Templeogue’s Puff Summers celebrates winning the National Cup final with his daughter Kennedy

puff-summers-celebrates-at-the-final-whistle-with-his-daughter-kennedy Source: Tommy Dickson/INPHO

Cork’s Anthony Nash signs some autographs after his side’s league clash with Waterford

anthony-nash-gives-young-fans-some-sliotars-after-the-game Source: James Crombie/INPHO

Oughterard’s Eddie O’Sullivan and Ronan Molloy lift the trophy after winning the All-Ireland intermediate football club title

eddie-osullivan-and-ronan-molloy-life-the-cup Source: James Crombie/INPHO

