It's Sunday so here are 10 of our favourite images from the sporting week

David Clifford leaves with his jersey in ribbons after a tense league opener against Dublin
Smiles all round as Shrewsbury Town force a replay against Liverpool in the FA Cup
Rafael Nadal reaches out to return a shot at the Australian Open
Joanne Daly and Maria Cooney of the Sarsfields club in Galway after their All-Ireland senior club semi-final win.
Celebrations ensue after Kilfeacle & District’s win in the All-Ireland Junior Cup Final
Sebastian Cappelen reacts after missing a shot at the Farmers Insurance tournament
Lots of happy faces at the IRFU Women’s Rugby Family Day
Griffith College Templeogue’s Puff Summers celebrates winning the National Cup final with his daughter Kennedy
Cork’s Anthony Nash signs some autographs after his side’s league clash with Waterford
Oughterard’s Eddie O’Sullivan and Ronan Molloy lift the trophy after winning the All-Ireland intermediate football club title
