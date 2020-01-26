It's Sunday so here are 10 of our favourite images from the sporting week

David Clifford leaves with his jersey in ribbons after a tense league opener against Dublin

Source: James Crombie/INPHO

Smiles all round as Shrewsbury Town force a replay against Liverpool in the FA Cup

Source: Nick Potts

Rafael Nadal reaches out to return a shot at the Australian Open

Source: Jason Heidrich

Joanne Daly and Maria Cooney of the Sarsfields club in Galway after their All-Ireland senior club semi-final win.

Source: Bryan Keane/INPHO

Celebrations ensue after Kilfeacle & District’s win in the All-Ireland Junior Cup Final

Source: James Crombie/INPHO

Sebastian Cappelen reacts after missing a shot at the Farmers Insurance tournament

Source: AP/PA Images

Lots of happy faces at the IRFU Women’s Rugby Family Day

Source: Tommy Dickson/INPHO

Griffith College Templeogue’s Puff Summers celebrates winning the National Cup final with his daughter Kennedy

Source: Tommy Dickson/INPHO

Cork’s Anthony Nash signs some autographs after his side’s league clash with Waterford

Source: James Crombie/INPHO

Oughterard’s Eddie O’Sullivan and Ronan Molloy lift the trophy after winning the All-Ireland intermediate football club title

Source: James Crombie/INPHO

