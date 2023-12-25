Lowry, Taylor and McCarthy: The best pictures from the 2023 sporting year

AMIDST THE HIGH and lows of another action-packed sporting year, the Inpho photographers were there to brilliantly capture an array of moments…

*****

Padraig Harrington putts on the 10th green in the Irish Open at The K-Club

Ben Brady / INPHO Ben Brady / INPHO / INPHO

Matt Garbett’s boot collides with Shane Duffy as they challenge during November’s Ireland-New Zealand friendly

Ben Brady / INPHO Ben Brady / INPHO / INPHO

A dejected Johnny Sexton after Ireland’s World Cup quarter-final loss to New Zealand

Dan Sheridan / INPHO Dan Sheridan / INPHO / INPHO

Waterford fans set off flares against Cork during the promotion/relegation play-off final

Ryan Byrne / INPHO Ryan Byrne / INPHO / INPHO

Heather Payne celebrates scoring in Ireland’s win in Belfast in December

Ryan Byrne / INPHO Ryan Byrne / INPHO / INPHO

Bohemians fans display Palestinian flags ahead of an October game at Dalymount Park

Tom Maher / INPHO Tom Maher / INPHO / INPHO

La Rochelle players Jules Favre and Levani Botia after the Champions Cup final in May

A young Kilkenny fan watches on during the All-Ireland semi-final against Clare

Ronan Finn celebrates as Shamrock Rovers are crowned League of Ireland champions for the fourth year in a row

Advertisement

RG Snyman and Jean Kleyn celebrate after South Africa’s World Cup final win

Hugo Keenan shows his disappointment after Ireland’s World Cup exit

Shane Lowry celebrates with the Ryder Cup in Italy

James McCarthy and Jack McCaffrey celebrating Dublin’s All-Ireland final win

Roy Keane chats with Johnny Sexton and Dave Kilcoyne during Ireland training in Portugal

Kilkenny’s Martin Keoghan and Dan Morrissey of Limerick in the All-Ireland final

Young Ireland fans watching on from Ringsend during a watch party during the World Cup

Katie Taylor and Chantelle Cameron during their May fight in Dublin

Meath’s Adam Gannon and Derry’s Richie Mullan during the Christy Ring Cup final

Jack Crowley kicks the winning drop goal against Leinster

Tipperary players celebrate their Munster senior camogie final success

Johnny Sexton lifts the Six Nations trophy after Ireland’s Grand Slam win

Katie Taylor at the press conference before her first fight with Chantelle Cameron against Dublin

James Lowe scores Ireland’s second try against France

Footballer of the Year David Clifford in action for Kerry

Jockey Paul Townend is unseated by Sir Gerhard in Naas

England’s Maro Itoje surrounded by Irish players in a maul

Kilkenny’s Leinster final goalscoring hero Cillian Buckley celebrates after the game

Ireland’s Maria Godden during the European Under 23 Swimming Championships

Kerry and Cork players during the Munster U20 football final

Ciaran Frawley celebrates Leinster’s win in December over La Rochelle