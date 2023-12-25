Advertisement
Read Next
More Stories
Snap Happy

Lowry, Taylor and McCarthy: The best pictures from the 2023 sporting year

Relive the last twelve months through the lens of the Inpho photographers.
0
449
1 hour ago

AMIDST THE HIGH and lows of another action-packed sporting year, the Inpho photographers were there to brilliantly capture an array of moments…

*****

Padraig Harrington putts on the 10th green in the Irish Open at The K-Club

padraig-harrington-putts-on-the-10th-green Ben Brady / INPHO Ben Brady / INPHO / INPHO

Matt Garbett’s boot collides with Shane Duffy as they challenge during November’s Ireland-New Zealand friendly

matt-garbetts-boot-collides-with-shane-duffy-as-they-compete-for-the-ball Ben Brady / INPHO Ben Brady / INPHO / INPHO

A dejected Johnny Sexton after Ireland’s World Cup quarter-final loss to New Zealand

jonathan-sexton-dejected Dan Sheridan / INPHO Dan Sheridan / INPHO / INPHO

Waterford fans set off flares against Cork during the promotion/relegation play-off final

waterford-fans-set-off-flares Ryan Byrne / INPHO Ryan Byrne / INPHO / INPHO

Heather Payne celebrates scoring in Ireland’s win in Belfast in December

heather-payne-celebrates-scoring-her-sides-second-goal-with-ruesha-littlejohn-denise-osullivan-and-kyra-carusa Ryan Byrne / INPHO Ryan Byrne / INPHO / INPHO

Bohemians fans display Palestinian flags ahead of an October game at Dalymount Park

bohemians-fans-display-palestinian-flags-ahead-of-the-game Tom Maher / INPHO Tom Maher / INPHO / INPHO

La Rochelle players Jules Favre and Levani Botia after the Champions Cup final in May

jules-favre-and-levani-botia

A young Kilkenny fan watches on during the All-Ireland semi-final against Clare

a-young-kilkenny-fan-watches-on

Ronan Finn celebrates as Shamrock Rovers are crowned League of Ireland champions for the fourth year in a row

ronan-finn-celebrates-with-the-trophy-as-his-side-are-crowned-league-of-ireland-champions-for-the-fourth-year-in-a-row

RG Snyman and Jean Kleyn celebrate after South Africa’s World Cup final win

rg-snyman-and-jean-kleyn-celebrates-after-the-game

Hugo Keenan shows his disappointment after Ireland’s World Cup exit

hugo-keenan-dejected

Shane Lowry celebrates with the Ryder Cup in Italy

shane-lowry-celebrates-with-the-ryder-cup

James McCarthy and Jack McCaffrey celebrating Dublin’s All-Ireland final win

james-mccarthy-and-jack-mccaffrey-celebrate-at-the-final-whistle

Roy Keane chats with Johnny Sexton and Dave Kilcoyne during Ireland training in Portugal

roy-keane-chats-with-johnny-sexton-and-dave-kilcoyne

Kilkenny’s Martin Keoghan and Dan Morrissey of Limerick in the All-Ireland final

martin-keoghan-and-dan-morrissey

Young Ireland fans watching on from Ringsend during a watch party during the World Cup

frankie-mccabe-evie-mooney-penny-mccabe-seth-mooney-and-brooke-kelleher-watch-on-towards-the-end-of-the-game

Katie Taylor and Chantelle Cameron during their May fight in Dublin

katie-taylor-and-chantelle-cameron

Meath’s Adam Gannon and Derry’s Richie Mullan during the Christy Ring Cup final

adam-gannon-and-richie-mullan

Jack Crowley kicks the winning drop goal against Leinster

jack-crowley-kicks-the-winning-drop-goal

Tipperary players celebrate their Munster senior camogie final success

mairead-eviston-and-aine-slattery-celebrate-with-their-team

Johnny Sexton lifts the Six Nations trophy after Ireland’s Grand Slam win

johnny-sexton-lifts-the-guinness-six-nations-trophy-after-winning-the-grand-slam

Katie Taylor at the press conference before her first fight with Chantelle Cameron against Dublin

katie-taylor

James Lowe scores Ireland’s second try against France

james-lowe-scores-their-second-try-despite-damian-penaud

Footballer of the Year David Clifford in action for Kerry

david-clifford

Jockey Paul Townend is unseated by Sir Gerhard in Naas

paul-townend-is-unseated-by-sir-gerhard-at-the-2nd-last-jump

England’s Maro Itoje surrounded by Irish players in a maul

maro-itoje-surrounded-by-irish-players-in-a-maul

Kilkenny’s Leinster final goalscoring hero Cillian Buckley celebrates after the game

cillian-buckley-celebrates-after-the-game-with-alan-murphy-and-billy-ryan

Ireland’s Maria Godden during the European Under 23 Swimming Championships

maria-godden

Kerry and Cork players during the Munster U20 football final

cillian-burke-and-caolan-oconnell-with-sean-dore-and-liam-oconnell

Ciaran Frawley celebrates Leinster’s win in December over La Rochelle

ciaran-frawley-celebrates-kicking-a-late-penalty-with-jamison-gibson-park

james-mcclean-takes-a-selfie-on-the-pitch-after-his-final-game

leah-caffrey-and-louise-ni-mhuircheartaigh

katie-mccabe-speaks-with-megan-connolly

munster-celebrate-at-the-final-whistle

Author
The 42 Team
sport@the42.ie
@The42_ie
Send Tip or Correction
Read Next
More Stories
Related Tags
Your Voice
Readers Comments
This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
Leave a Comment
    Submit a report
    Please help us understand how this comment violates our community guidelines.
    Thank you for the feedback
    Your feedback has been sent to our team for review.

    Leave a commentcancel

     