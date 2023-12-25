Lowry, Taylor and McCarthy: The best pictures from the 2023 sporting year

AMIDST THE HIGH and lows of another action-packed sporting year, the Inpho photographers were there to brilliantly capture an array of moments…
Padraig Harrington putts on the 10th green in the Irish Open at The K-Club
Matt Garbett’s boot collides with Shane Duffy as they challenge during November’s Ireland-New Zealand friendly
A dejected Johnny Sexton after Ireland’s World Cup quarter-final loss to New Zealand
Waterford fans set off flares against Cork during the promotion/relegation play-off final
Heather Payne celebrates scoring in Ireland’s win in Belfast in December
Bohemians fans display Palestinian flags ahead of an October game at Dalymount Park
La Rochelle players Jules Favre and Levani Botia after the Champions Cup final in May
A young Kilkenny fan watches on during the All-Ireland semi-final against Clare
Ronan Finn celebrates as Shamrock Rovers are crowned League of Ireland champions for the fourth year in a row
RG Snyman and Jean Kleyn celebrate after South Africa’s World Cup final win
Hugo Keenan shows his disappointment after Ireland’s World Cup exit
Shane Lowry celebrates with the Ryder Cup in Italy
James McCarthy and Jack McCaffrey celebrating Dublin’s All-Ireland final win
Roy Keane chats with Johnny Sexton and Dave Kilcoyne during Ireland training in Portugal
Kilkenny’s Martin Keoghan and Dan Morrissey of Limerick in the All-Ireland final
Young Ireland fans watching on from Ringsend during a watch party during the World Cup
Katie Taylor and Chantelle Cameron during their May fight in Dublin
Meath’s Adam Gannon and Derry’s Richie Mullan during the Christy Ring Cup final
Jack Crowley kicks the winning drop goal against Leinster
Tipperary players celebrate their Munster senior camogie final success
Johnny Sexton lifts the Six Nations trophy after Ireland’s Grand Slam win
Katie Taylor at the press conference before her first fight with Chantelle Cameron against Dublin
James Lowe scores Ireland’s second try against France
Footballer of the Year David Clifford in action for Kerry
Jockey Paul Townend is unseated by Sir Gerhard in Naas
England’s Maro Itoje surrounded by Irish players in a maul
Kilkenny’s Leinster final goalscoring hero Cillian Buckley celebrates after the game
Ireland’s Maria Godden during the European Under 23 Swimming Championships
Kerry and Cork players during the Munster U20 football final
Ciaran Frawley celebrates Leinster’s win in December over La Rochelle