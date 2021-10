Which Tyrone legend has been added to the county’s U20 management team? Owen Mulligan Sean Cavanagh

Brian McGuigan Stephen O'Neill

Lionel Messi was on the scoresheet for PSG in their win over Manchester City on Tuesday. How many Champions League goals has the great man now scored? 111 137

121 106

Simon Zebo scored two tries on his Munster return against the Sharks. How many seasons did the Corkman spend with Top14 side Racing 92? Four Three

Two Five

Which of the following destinations has been selected as the latest addition to the Formula One calendar? Qatar South Africa

Hong Kong Colombia

All-Ireland champions Meath led the way in the nominations for the 2021 TG4 ladies football All-Star awards. How many players from the Royals made the shortlist? 7 11

14 9

Twelve-time boxing champion Manny Pacquiao announced his retirement from the sport this week. What is the 42-year-old now turning his attention to? A new career in acting A new position with the World Boxing Organization

Releasing his own brand of signature whiskey Running for president of the Philippines

On Wednesday, Cristiano Ronaldo set a new Champions League appearance record as he played his 178th game in the tournament, moving one clear of who? Clarence Seedorf Lionel Messi

Raul Iker Casillas

In a boost for Jack O’Connor, Kerry native Stefan Okunbor has left the AFL after three years and returned to Ireland. Who was he playing for in Australia? Brisbane Lions Geelong Cats

Sydney Swans Western Bulldogs

Which Ireland legend announced her retirement from international rugby earlier this week? Claire Molloy Lindsay Peat

Ciara Griffin Sene Naoupu