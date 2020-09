Stephen Kenny began his reign as Republic of Ireland senior manager last night against Bulgaria, but who will provide the opposition on Sunday when he has his first home game in the job? INPHO Wales Finland

Slovakia Denmark

Medical reasons have forced Irish flanker Conor Gilsenan to retire at 27. With which Premiership club did he spend the last six years? INPHO Worcester Warriors Exeter Chiefs

London Irish Northampton Saints

In what county were the reigning senior hurling champions dethroned via a penalty shootout? INPHO Cork Kilkenny

Galway Tipperary

48 hours after she was on the losing side against Lyon in Sunday's Champions League final, which Wolfsburg player joined Women's Super League champions Chelsea? PA Kathrin Hendrich Alexandra Popp

Pernille Harder Dominique Janssen

On Wednesday, Sam Bennett claimed the green jersey at the Tour de France, but what does it signify? PA Overall leader Best sprinter

Best young rider King of the mountains

Who did Jon Rahm overcome in a play-off to win the US PGA Tour BMW Championship? PA Dustin Johnson Rory McIlroy

Tony Finau Tyrrell Hatton

Foxrock-Cabinteely booked their place in another Dublin senior ladies football final. Who stands between them and a sixth consecutive title? INPHO St Brigid's Ballyboden St Enda's

Na Fianna Kilmacud Crokes

Can you name the former Munster player who has joined Leinster on a three-month loan? INPHO Darren O'Shea Sean O'Connor

Ciaran Parker Dave Foley

Shamrock Rovers have been drawn against which Serie A club in the second qualifying round of the Europa League? INPHO Roma AC Milan

Inter Milan Juventus