Between them, how many goals did Liverpool and Manchester United concede in their respective Premier League defeats to Aston Villa and Tottenham Hotspur? PA 10 11

12 13

Can you name the Aussie Rules side that Cork's Brid Stack will play for in 2021? INPHO Brisbane Lions GWS Giants

Western Bulldogs Adelaide Crows

In the NBA Finals, the LA Lakers opened up a 3-1 series lead over which team? PA Boston Celtics Toronto Raptors

Miami Heat Indiana Pacers

Which of the following players was not included in Andy Farrell's Ireland squad for the rescheduled final two rounds of the 2020 Six Nations? INPHO Ryan Baird John Cooney

Dave Heffernan Shane Daly

Against whom has Katie Taylor been booked to defend her undisputed lightweight title next month? INPHO Miriam Gutierrez Chantelle Cameron

Firuza Sharipova Beke Bas

Can you name the club that Republic of Ireland midfielder Tyler Toland has joined on loan from Manchester City? PA Wexford Youths London City Lionesses

Reading Glasgow City

St Thomas' were crowned senior hurling champions for the third year in a row – in what county? INPHO Tipperary Cork

Galway Kilkenny

Do you know which venue will host Connacht's clash with Cardiff Blues in the Guinness Pro14? INPHO Arms Park Liberty Stadium

Rodney Parade Cardiff City Stadium

Can you name the 19-year-old who will compete in her first Grand Slam final this weekend at the French Open? PA Elina Svitolina Iga Swiatek

Nadia Podoroska Laura Siegemund