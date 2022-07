Where did Ireland claim the Test series win over New Zealand last weekend? Hamilton Auckland

Dunedin Wellington

Who was awarded man of the match in the All-Ireland hurling final? Declan Hannon Gearóid Hegarty

Aaron Gillane Diarmaid Byrnes

How many shots off Open Championship winner Cameron Smith did Rory McIlroy finish at St Andrews? 1 2

3 4

Tottenham signed right-back Djed Spence from which club this week? Middlesbrough Nottingham Forest

Fulham QPR

Jamaica's Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce claimed her fifth world 100m title in Oregon. What age is she? 29 31

33 35

Which trainer won the Irish Oaks at the Curragh with Magical Lagoon? Ger Lyons Aidan O'Brien

Jessica Harrington Paddy Twomey

Declan Bonner departed his role as Donegal football manager on Wednesday. In what year did he take the helm for his latest spell in charge? 2015 2016

2017 2018

Irish-qualified scrum-half Michael McDonald has joined which province from Western Force? Ulster Munster

Leinster Connacht

Hosts England are through to the semi-finals of Euro 2022. What is their best-ever finish at the tournament? Winners Runners-up

Third place Fourth place