How many of Kerry's All-Ireland SFC winners were included in the Sunday Game's 'Team of the Year'? 7 9

8 5

Colm O’Rourke was named the Meath footballers' new manager, while the great Brian Cody departed the Kilkenny hurlers after winning 11-All Irelands. How many did Cody win as a player? 1 4

5 3

After 37 years, long-running Aussie soap Neighbours will finish this week, just as Galway footballer Liam Silke heads to New Zealand to continue his work as what? Architect Dentist

Doctor Marine biologist

What made England star Alessia Russo's goal against Sweden so special in their Euro 2022 semi-final? It was a bicycle kick from 30 yards It was backheel nutmeg on the goalkeeper

It was a Panenka penalty It's still being celebrated by Ian Wright

St Patrick's Athletic, Sligo Rovers and Shamrock Rovers all won their respective games in Europe this week, but the Hoops lost out over two legs in the Champions League to Ludogorets. What country are they champions of? Slovakia Romania

Bulgaria Lithuania

Sebastian Vettel is set to retire from Formula One having won four world championships. Where did he start his F1 career? Toro Rosso Benetton

BMW Sauber Red Bull

“They were outstanding. There are not many of their tight five who wouldn’t make the All Blacks at the moment, in fact, I’d say there is probably none, they would all make it.” Who heaped the above praise on Ireland earlier this week? Richie McCaw Steve Hansen

Matt Williams Eddie Jones

Carlow trainer John ‘Shark’ Hanlon bagged €160,000 after his Galway Plate success - but how much did Hewick cost to buy? €850 €640

€1,125 €999

New Leinster Rugby CEO Shane Nolan joined from which company? Walmart Donnybrook Fair

Google Brown Thomas