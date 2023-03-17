Know your sport? Take our weekly quiz

Garry Ringrose and which of these players has been ruled out of Ireland's final Six Nations game against England?
©INPHO/Dan Sheridan
Andrew Porter
©INPHO/Dan Sheridan
Iain Henderson
©INPHO/Dan Sheridan
James Ryan
©INPHO/Dan Sheridan
Josh van der Flier
Which medal did Rhasidat Adeleke win in the final of the 400m at the at the NCAA Championships in Albuquerque?
©INPHO/Tom Maher
Silver
Gold
Bronze
She didn't medal
Which jockey delivered a fairytale ending for Honeysuckle and Henry de Bromhead in the Close Brothers Mares’ Hurdle at Cheltenham?
©INPHO/Peter Mooney
Davy Russell
Paul Townend
Paul Townend
Steven Paston/PA Wire/PA Images
Bryony Frost
©INPHO/Tom Maher
Rachael Blackmore
Charles Leclerc has been served a grid penalty of how many places for the Saudi Arabia Grand Prix?
ames Gasperotti/Zuma Press/PA Images
12
11
10
15
Paris McCarthy, Julie O'Sullivan and which other Ladies Football star has signed a deal with the AFLW club Sydney Swans?
©INPHO/Tom Maher
Jenny Higgins
©INPHO/Bryan Keane
Jennifer Dunne
©INPHO/Tom Maher
Vikki Wall
©INPHO/Bryan Keane
Erika O'Shea
Mikey Johnston was called up to Stephen Kenny's Ireland squad this week. Which Portuguese club is he currently on loan at?
Alamy
Benfica
Braga
Porto
Vitoria Guimaraes
Who will start for the first time for England against Ireland in tomorrow's Six Nations tie?
INPHO
Freddie Steward
Henry Arundell
Lewis Ludlam
Jack Willis
Which Tipperary star has been ruled out for 6-8 weeks after suffering an injury last weekend?
INPHO
Noel McGrath
Ronan Maher
Seamus Callanan
Seamus Kennedy
Who finished second behind Scottie Scheffler in the Players Championship last weekend?
Alamy
Tyrrell Hatton
Matt Fitzpatrick
Tommy Fleetwood
Jon Rahm
Finally, who have Manchester United been drawn against in the Europa League quarter-finals?
Alamy
Feyenoord
Juventus
Sevilla
Bayer Leverkusen
You scored out of !
Gold
Top of the pile, you really were paying attention this week
You scored out of !
Silver
Not too bad at all. If you'd paid a little more attention you could have won the gold.
You scored out of !
Bronze
The questions just didn't suit you this time. Maybe try again next week.
You scored out of !
Wooden Spoon
Well now. There's not much we can say about that. Do you even like sport?
Advertisement