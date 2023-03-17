Know your sport? Take our weekly quiz

Garry Ringrose and which of these players has been ruled out of Ireland's final Six Nations game against England? ©INPHO/Dan Sheridan Andrew Porter ©INPHO/Dan Sheridan Iain Henderson

©INPHO/Dan Sheridan James Ryan ©INPHO/Dan Sheridan Josh van der Flier

Which medal did Rhasidat Adeleke win in the final of the 400m at the at the NCAA Championships in Albuquerque? ©INPHO/Tom Maher Silver Gold

Bronze She didn't medal

Which jockey delivered a fairytale ending for Honeysuckle and Henry de Bromhead in the Close Brothers Mares’ Hurdle at Cheltenham? ©INPHO/Peter Mooney Davy Russell Paul Townend Paul Townend

Steven Paston/PA Wire/PA Images Bryony Frost ©INPHO/Tom Maher Rachael Blackmore

Charles Leclerc has been served a grid penalty of how many places for the Saudi Arabia Grand Prix? ames Gasperotti/Zuma Press/PA Images 12 11

10 15

Paris McCarthy, Julie O'Sullivan and which other Ladies Football star has signed a deal with the AFLW club Sydney Swans? ©INPHO/Tom Maher Jenny Higgins ©INPHO/Bryan Keane Jennifer Dunne

©INPHO/Tom Maher Vikki Wall ©INPHO/Bryan Keane Erika O'Shea

Mikey Johnston was called up to Stephen Kenny's Ireland squad this week. Which Portuguese club is he currently on loan at? Alamy Benfica Braga

Porto Vitoria Guimaraes

Who will start for the first time for England against Ireland in tomorrow's Six Nations tie? INPHO Freddie Steward Henry Arundell

Lewis Ludlam Jack Willis

Which Tipperary star has been ruled out for 6-8 weeks after suffering an injury last weekend? INPHO Noel McGrath Ronan Maher

Seamus Callanan Seamus Kennedy

Who finished second behind Scottie Scheffler in the Players Championship last weekend? Alamy Tyrrell Hatton Matt Fitzpatrick

Tommy Fleetwood Jon Rahm