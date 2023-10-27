Advertisement
Read Next
More Stories
SQOTW
Know your sport? Take our weekly quiz
How closely have you been following the sports news this week?
4.1k
5
4 hours ago

The 42′s Friday sports quiz is brought to you in partnership with Gillette.

Score 10/10 and email this week’s prize word to competitions@the42.ie to be in with a chance of winning a Gillette Labs razor set with exfoliating bar, magnetic stand, travel case and 4x razor blades refill.

*******

Which Irish player has been nominated for World Rugby Men's Try of the Year?
INPHO
Garry Ringrose
INPHO
Hugo Keenan

INPHO
Dan Sheehan
INPHO
Josh Van Der Flier
Which US Ryder Cup player won the Zozo Championship in Japan last week?
Alamy
Patrick Cantlay
Rickie Fowler

Xander Schauffele
Collin Morikawa
What Meath great was added to the county's senior football coaching team this week?
INPHO
Brian Stafford
John McDermott

Darren Fay
Trevor Giles
Who scored South Africa's try in last weekend's World Cup semi-final win over England?
INPHO
RG Snyman
INPHO
Cheslin Kolbe

INPHO
Handre Pollard
INPHO
Siya Kolisi
What did Gavin Bazunu do in injury-time of Southampton's game against Preston?
INPHO
Helped force an equaliser with a header
Was shown a red card

Saved a penalty
Went off injured
Where did Lewis Hamilton finish at last week's US Grand Prix?
Alamy
First
Disqualified

Seventh
Third
The All Blacks have made one change for the Rugby World Cup final. Who is brought in to start?
INPHO
Dalton Papali'i
INPHO
Anton Lienert-Brown

INPHO
Damian McKenzie
INPHO
Brodie Retallick
Name Man United's goalscoring matchwinner in the Champions League against Copenhagen?
Alamy
Scott McTominay
Harry Maguire

Andre Onana
Bruno Fernandes
Who won their first Clare senior hurling title in 15 years last weekend?
INPHO
Sixmilebridge
Ballyea

Clonlara
Crusheen
Cillian Sheridan resumed his soccer career this week - what country will he be playing in until January?
INPHO
Scotland
Norway

Wales
Austria
Answer all the questions to see your result!
You scored out of !
Gold
Top of the pile! To be in with a chance of winning this week's Gillette Labs razor pack, email the prize word ALL BLACKS to competitions@the42.ie with subject line 'Gillette Labs Competition'. Please include your name, postal address and contact number.
Share your result:
PA
You scored out of !
Silver
Not too bad at all. If you'd paid a little more attention you could have won the gold.
Share your result:
PA
You scored out of !
Bronze
The questions just didn't suit you this time. Maybe try against next week.
Share your result:
PA
You scored out of !
Wooden Spoon
Well now. There's not much we can say about that. Do you even like sport?
Share your result:

Author
Fintan O'Toole
fintan@the42.ie
@fotoole13
Send Tip or Correction
Read Next
More Stories
Related Tags
Your Voice
Readers Comments
5
This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
Leave a Comment
    Submit a report
    Please help us understand how this comment violates our community guidelines.
    Thank you for the feedback
    Your feedback has been sent to our team for review.

    Leave a commentcancel

     