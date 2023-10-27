Know your sport? Take our weekly quiz

The 42′s Friday sports quiz is brought to you in partnership with Gillette.
Which Irish player has been nominated for World Rugby Men's Try of the Year?
Garry Ringrose
Hugo Keenan
Dan Sheehan
Josh Van Der Flier
Which US Ryder Cup player won the Zozo Championship in Japan last week?
Patrick Cantlay
Rickie Fowler
Xander Schauffele
Collin Morikawa
What Meath great was added to the county's senior football coaching team this week?
Brian Stafford
John McDermott
Darren Fay
Trevor Giles
Who scored South Africa's try in last weekend's World Cup semi-final win over England?
RG Snyman
Cheslin Kolbe
Handre Pollard
Siya Kolisi
What did Gavin Bazunu do in injury-time of Southampton's game against Preston?
Helped force an equaliser with a header
Was shown a red card
Saved a penalty
Went off injured
Where did Lewis Hamilton finish at last week's US Grand Prix?
First
Disqualified
Seventh
Third
The All Blacks have made one change for the Rugby World Cup final. Who is brought in to start?
Dalton Papali'i
Anton Lienert-Brown
Damian McKenzie
Brodie Retallick
Name Man United's goalscoring matchwinner in the Champions League against Copenhagen?
Scott McTominay
Harry Maguire
Andre Onana
Bruno Fernandes
Who won their first Clare senior hurling title in 15 years last weekend?
Sixmilebridge
Ballyea
Clonlara
Crusheen
Cillian Sheridan resumed his soccer career this week - what country will he be playing in until January?
Scotland
Norway
Wales
Austria
