Know your sport? Take our weekly quiz

The 42′s Friday sports quiz is brought to you in partnership with Gillette.
Score 8/10 or better and email this week’s prize word to competitions@the42.ie to be in with a chance of winning a Gillette Labs razor set with exfoliating bar, magnetic stand, travel case and 4x razor blades refill.
*****
Advertisement
Which supermarket is at the centre of the proposed naming rights deal for Páirc Uí Chaoimh?
Lidl
Supervalu
Tesco
Dunnes Stores
Rory Beggan has been announced as one of four Irish athletes on this year's NFL trial programme. Name the other inter-county goalkeeper involved?
Stephen Cluxton
Niall Morgan
Shane Ryan
Mark Jackson
Peter O'Mahony is the new Ireland rugby captain. Where is he from?
Limerick
Cork
Waterford
Wexford
What club has Jordan Henderson joined after his disastrous spell in Saudi Arabia?
Lyon
Bayern Munich
Inter Milan
Ajax
Who was crowned Fifa’s best women’s player for 2023 this week?
Aitana Bonmati
Mary Earps
Sam Kerr
Jenni Hermoso
Which of the following coaches is Joe Schmidt succeeding at the Australia helm?
Michael Cheika
Steve Hansen
Eddie Jones
Dave Rennie
Chiedozie Ogbene scored a winner in the FA Cup this week, but against who?
Bristol City
Bolton Wanderers
Brentford
Blackburn Rovers
Who will captain the Kerry senior footballers for 2024?
David Clifford
Sean O'Shea
Paudie Clifford
Paul Geaney
How many Masters titles has Ronnie O'Sullivan now won?
6
8
7
9
And finally, who did the Irish women's hockey team lose a penalty shootout to in the Olympic qualifiers semi-final on Thursday?
Spain
Netherlands
France
Great Britain
You scored out of !
GOLD!
Top of the pile! To be in with a chance of winning this week's Gillette Labs razor pack, email the prize word GOAL to competitions@the42.ie with subject line 'Gillette Labs Competition'. Please include your name, postal address and contact number.
You scored out of !
Silver
Nice work! To be in with a chance of winning this week's Gillette Labs razor pack, email the prize word GOAL to competitions@the42.ie with subject line 'Gillette Labs Competition'. Please include your name, postal address and contact number.
You scored out of !
Bronze
Try again next week to score 8/10 or better and be in with a chance of winning the Gillette Labs razor pack.
You scored out of !
Wooden Spoon
Try again next week to score 8/10 or better and be in with a chance of winning the Gillette Labs razor pack.