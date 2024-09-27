Know your sport? Take our weekly quiz

Advertisement
Fremantle's Áine Tighe has been sidelined for the rest of the season after suffering a third ACL injury in her career. Do you know what county she is from?
Dublin
Meath
Leitrim
Cork
Ulster's Marty Moore announced his retirement from rugby this week. How many caps did he win for Ireland?
10
20
13
12
Which inter-county boss was awarded the camogie manager of the year for 2024?
Cathal Murray
Peter 'Chap' Cleere
Jerry Wallace
Ger Manley
All-Ireland-winning hurler Paul Flanagan has called time on his career with Clare this week. What club does he play for?
Sixmilebridge
Ballyea
Crusheen
Cratloe
Which Republic of Ireland international has joined Sunderland this week?
Troy Parrott
John Egan
Aaron Connolly
Adam Idah
Conor McKenna, Darragh Joyce and which other Irish player will be involved with the Brisbane Lions outfit who will contest this weekend's AFL Grand Final?
Mark O'Connor
Oisín Mullin
James Madden
Mark Keane
Irish-qualified teenager Jack Porter became Arsenal youngest-ever starter this week in the Carabao Cup. What position does he play in?
Goalkeeper
Full-back
Winger
Striker
Daniel Dubois pulled off a shock win against Anthony Joshua to defend his IBF heavyweight world title in Wembley. In which round did he earn his knockout victory?
First
Fourth
Fifth
10th
True or false? Ireland's Katie-George Dunlevy and Linda Kelly successfully defended their Women’s B Individual Time Trial and Road Race titles at the Para Cycling World Championships in Zurich.
True
False
Which Leinster player is set to break the club's appearance record in their URC clash with the Dragons this weekend?
James Ryan
Cian Healy
Jack Conan
Max Deegan
