Know your sport? Take our weekly quiz

Fremantle's Áine Tighe has been sidelined for the rest of the season after suffering a third ACL injury in her career. Do you know what county she is from? Australian Associated Press/Alamy Live News Dublin Meath

Leitrim Cork

Ulster's Marty Moore announced his retirement from rugby this week. How many caps did he win for Ireland? ©INPHO/Ashley Crowden 10 20

13 12

Which inter-county boss was awarded the camogie manager of the year for 2024? ©INPHO/Tom Maher Cathal Murray ©INPHO/Bryan Keane Peter 'Chap' Cleere

©INPHO/Bryan Keane Jerry Wallace ©INPHO/Natasha Barton Ger Manley

All-Ireland-winning hurler Paul Flanagan has called time on his career with Clare this week. What club does he play for? ©INPHO/James Crombie Sixmilebridge Ballyea

Crusheen Cratloe

Which Republic of Ireland international has joined Sunderland this week? ©INPHO/Morgan Treacy Troy Parrott ©INPHO/Morgan Treacy John Egan

©INPHO/Ryan Byrne Aaron Connolly ©INPHO/Ryan Byrne Adam Idah

Conor McKenna, Darragh Joyce and which other Irish player will be involved with the Brisbane Lions outfit who will contest this weekend's AFL Grand Final? ©INPHO/Donall Farmer Mark O'Connor ©INPHO/Bryan Keane Oisín Mullin

©INPHO/Oisin Keniry James Madden ©INPHO/Laszlo Geczo Mark Keane

Irish-qualified teenager Jack Porter became Arsenal youngest-ever starter this week in the Carabao Cup. What position does he play in? Giuseppe Maffia/Alamy Live News Goalkeeper Full-back

Winger Striker

Daniel Dubois pulled off a shock win against Anthony Joshua to defend his IBF heavyweight world title in Wembley. In which round did he earn his knockout victory? PA Images / Alamy Stock Photo First Fourth

Fifth 10th

True or false? Ireland's Katie-George Dunlevy and Linda Kelly successfully defended their Women’s B Individual Time Trial and Road Race titles at the Para Cycling World Championships in Zurich. ©INPHO/Tom Maher True False