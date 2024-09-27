Advertisement
Daniel Dubois in action against Anthony Joshua. Alamy Stock Photo
Questions and Answers

Know your sport? Take our weekly quiz

Have you been paying attention to all the major sports stories this week?
5.00pm, 27 Sep 2024
2.5k
4

Fremantle's Áine Tighe has been sidelined for the rest of the season after suffering a third ACL injury in her career. Do you know what county she is from?
Australian Associated Press/Alamy Live News
Dublin
Meath

Leitrim
Cork
Ulster's Marty Moore announced his retirement from rugby this week. How many caps did he win for Ireland?
©INPHO/Ashley Crowden
10
20

13
12
Which inter-county boss was awarded the camogie manager of the year for 2024?
©INPHO/Tom Maher
Cathal Murray
©INPHO/Bryan Keane
Peter 'Chap' Cleere

©INPHO/Bryan Keane
Jerry Wallace
©INPHO/Natasha Barton
Ger Manley
All-Ireland-winning hurler Paul Flanagan has called time on his career with Clare this week. What club does he play for?
©INPHO/James Crombie
Sixmilebridge
Ballyea

Crusheen
Cratloe
Which Republic of Ireland international has joined Sunderland this week?
©INPHO/Morgan Treacy
Troy Parrott
©INPHO/Morgan Treacy
John Egan

©INPHO/Ryan Byrne
Aaron Connolly
©INPHO/Ryan Byrne
Adam Idah
Conor McKenna, Darragh Joyce and which other Irish player will be involved with the Brisbane Lions outfit who will contest this weekend's AFL Grand Final?
©INPHO/Donall Farmer
Mark O'Connor
©INPHO/Bryan Keane
Oisín Mullin

©INPHO/Oisin Keniry
James Madden
©INPHO/Laszlo Geczo
Mark Keane
Irish-qualified teenager Jack Porter became Arsenal youngest-ever starter this week in the Carabao Cup. What position does he play in?
Giuseppe Maffia/Alamy Live News
Goalkeeper
Full-back

Winger
Striker
Daniel Dubois pulled off a shock win against Anthony Joshua to defend his IBF heavyweight world title in Wembley. In which round did he earn his knockout victory?
PA Images / Alamy Stock Photo
First
Fourth

Fifth
10th
True or false? Ireland's Katie-George Dunlevy and Linda Kelly successfully defended their Women’s B Individual Time Trial and Road Race titles at the Para Cycling World Championships in Zurich.
©INPHO/Tom Maher
True
False
Which Leinster player is set to break the club's appearance record in their URC clash with the Dragons this weekend?
©INPHO/Steve Haag Sports/Christiaan Kotze
James Ryan
©INPHO/Morgan Treacy
Cian Healy

Billy Stickland/INPHO
Jack Conan
©INPHO/Tom Maher
Max Deegan
