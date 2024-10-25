Advertisement
Graeme Mulcahy in action for Limerick. Lorraine O'Sullivan/INPHO
Questions and Answers

Know your sport? Take our weekly quiz

Have you been paying attention to the headlines over the past seven days?
5.01pm, 25 Oct 2024
481
3

Which province won the Railway Cup competition on Saturday after a penalty shootout?
©INPHO/Ben Brady
Leinster
Ulster

Connacht
Munster
Louise Quinn and which other player have been ruled out of the Republic of Ireland's Euro 2025 double-header against Georgia?
©INPHO/Ryan Byrne
Katie McCabe
©INPHO/James Crombie
Anna Patten

©INPHO/James Crombie
Megan Connolly
©INPHO/James Crombie
Leanne Kiernan
True or false? Cuala won their first-ever Dublin senior 1 football championship on Sunday.
©INPHO/Dan Clohessy
True
False
Who has been named as the Ireland captain for their upcoming November Tests?
©INPHO/Dan Sheridan
Caelan Doris
©INPHO/Dan Sheridan
Peter O'Mahony

©INPHO/Ben Brady
James Lowe
©INPHO/Dan Sheridan
Jamison Gibson-Park
What was the final score in the Women's FAI Cup final where Shelbourne dethroned Athlone Town?
©INPHO/Ryan Byrne
2-0
3-2

5-1
6-1
Which former Man United player is set to make his professional tennis debut?
Martin Rickett/PA Wire
Zlatan Ibrahimovic
PA Images / Alamy Stock Photo
Diego Forlan

PA Images / Alamy Stock Photo
Robin van Persie
Simon Bellis/Sportimage
Wayne Rooney
Which of these multi-All-Ireland winners has been added to the Cork ladies backroom team under new manager Joe Carroll?
©INPHO/Andrew Paton
Juliette Murphy
©INPHO/Lorraine O\'Sullivan
Briege Corkery

©INPHO/Donall Farmer
Valerie Mulcahy
©INPHO/Morgan Treacy
Rena Buckley
Graeme Mulcahy announced his retirement from the Limerick hurlers this week. Which club is he from?
©INPHO/Laszlo Geczo
Kilmallock
Patrickswell

Doon
Na Piarsaigh
Which of these players did NOT score for Shamrock Rovers in their Conference League win over Larne?
©INPHO/Ryan Byrne
Graham Burke
©INPHO/Ryan Byrne
Johnny Kenny

©INPHO/Eyþór Árnason
Joshua Honohan
©INPHO/Evan Treacy
Danny Mandroiu
Former Ireland international Lynne Cantwell has been appointed as the new Head of Women’s Strategy for the IRFU. In what year did she win a Six Nations Grand Slam?
©INPHO/Dan Sheridan
2013
2014

2011
2015
Answer all the questions to see your result!
You scored out of !
Gold
Top of the pile, you really were paying attention this week.
Share your result:
You scored out of !
Silver
Not too bad at all. If you'd paid a little more attention you could have won the gold.
Share your result:
You scored out of !
Bronze
The questions just didn't suit you this time. Maybe try again next week.
Share your result:
You scored out of !
Wooden Spoon
Well now. There's not much we can say about that. Do you even like sport?
Share your result:
You scored out of !
Share your result:

Author
Sinead Farrell
