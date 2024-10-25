Know your sport? Take our weekly quiz

Which province won the Railway Cup competition on Saturday after a penalty shootout? ©INPHO/Ben Brady Leinster Ulster

Connacht Munster

Louise Quinn and which other player have been ruled out of the Republic of Ireland's Euro 2025 double-header against Georgia? ©INPHO/Ryan Byrne Katie McCabe ©INPHO/James Crombie Anna Patten

©INPHO/James Crombie Megan Connolly ©INPHO/James Crombie Leanne Kiernan

True or false? Cuala won their first-ever Dublin senior 1 football championship on Sunday. ©INPHO/Dan Clohessy True False

Who has been named as the Ireland captain for their upcoming November Tests? ©INPHO/Dan Sheridan Caelan Doris ©INPHO/Dan Sheridan Peter O'Mahony

©INPHO/Ben Brady James Lowe ©INPHO/Dan Sheridan Jamison Gibson-Park

What was the final score in the Women's FAI Cup final where Shelbourne dethroned Athlone Town? ©INPHO/Ryan Byrne 2-0 3-2

5-1 6-1

Which former Man United player is set to make his professional tennis debut? Martin Rickett/PA Wire Zlatan Ibrahimovic PA Images / Alamy Stock Photo Diego Forlan

PA Images / Alamy Stock Photo Robin van Persie Simon Bellis/Sportimage Wayne Rooney

Which of these multi-All-Ireland winners has been added to the Cork ladies backroom team under new manager Joe Carroll? ©INPHO/Andrew Paton Juliette Murphy ©INPHO/Lorraine O\'Sullivan Briege Corkery

©INPHO/Donall Farmer Valerie Mulcahy ©INPHO/Morgan Treacy Rena Buckley

Graeme Mulcahy announced his retirement from the Limerick hurlers this week. Which club is he from? ©INPHO/Laszlo Geczo Kilmallock Patrickswell

Doon Na Piarsaigh

Which of these players did NOT score for Shamrock Rovers in their Conference League win over Larne? ©INPHO/Ryan Byrne Graham Burke ©INPHO/Ryan Byrne Johnny Kenny

©INPHO/Eyþór Árnason Joshua Honohan ©INPHO/Evan Treacy Danny Mandroiu