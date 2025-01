Derry City signed three new players on Monday ahead of the new Premier Division season. Can you name the one who joined from another League of Ireland club? Brendan Clarke Andy Boyle

Robbie Benson John Mountney

Rory McIlroy has confirmed that he will take part in this year's Irish Open. Where is it being held? Portmarnock The K Club

Royal County Down Adare Manor

Croke Park has been confirmed as the venue for Leinster’s last-16 Champions Cup tie with which side? Harlequins La Rochelle

Ulster Bordeaux-Bègles

All-Ireland senior ladies football champions Kerry begin their Division 1 league campaign against Armagh tomorrow. Which of these players has not opted out for 2025? Lorraine Scanlon Ciara Butler

Síofra O’Shea Louise Ní Mhuircheartaigh

"There’s that phrase: do something that scares you every day, and you’ll keep growing." What was TV presenter Kelly Cates talking about when she said the above this week? Watching Manchester United Joining Match of the Day

Warren Gatland believes that people will write Wales off at their peril in this season’s Six Nations. But how many successive Tests have they now lost dating back to the 2023 World Cup? 10 11

12 13

Who scored two goals when Na Fianna were crowned All-Ireland senior club hurling champions last Sunday? INPHO Colin Currie Donal Burke

AJ Murphy Tom Brennan

Who did the Washington Commanders upset to win last Saturday in the NFL play-offs? Alamy LA Rams Houston Texans

Detroit Lions Baltimore Ravens

Who scored Man United's winner against Rangers in the Europa League on Thursday night? Alamy Alejandro Garnacho Bruno Fernandes

Amad Diallo Lisandro Martinez