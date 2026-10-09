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Cillian O'Connor. ©INPHO/James Lawlor
Questions and Answers

Know your sport? Take our weekly quiz

Let’s find out what you know from the last seven days.
5.01pm, 9 Oct 2026

Mayo's Cillian O'Connor announced his retirement from inter-county football this week. In what year did he become the all-time championship top scorer?
©INPHO/James Crombie
2020
2018

2019
2017
True or false? Argentina is leading a bid to bring the 2035 Rugby World Cup to South America.
Australian Associated Press/Alamy Live News
True
False
The Republic of Ireland women's team continue their World Cup qualification journey this week. Where will the second leg of their play-off against Kazakhstan be held?
©INPHO/Ben Brady
Croke Park
Aviva Stadium

Páirc Uí Chaoimh
Tallaght Stadium
Which of these Armagh All-Ireland winners did NOT retire this week?
©INPHO/Leah Scholes
Ethan Rafferty
©INPHO/Tom Maher
Rian O'Neill

©INPHO/Ben Brady
Aidan Forker
©INPHO/Laszlo Geczo
Rory Grugan
Avan Lee has been appointed as the Munster interim CEO. Which country is he from?
Australian Associated Press/Alamy Live News
New Zealand
South Africa

Australia
Scotland
The Republic of Ireland U21s defeated England to secure a place in the play-offs. What was the final score?
Inpho
3-0
3-2

3-1
2-1
Lionel Messi played his final game for Argentina this week in a friendly against which side?
Alamy
Brazil
Mexico

Paraguay
Benin
Former Switzerland defender Ramon Vega is set to run for Fifa president next year. Which Premier League side did he play for?
ZUMA Press, Inc./Alamy Live News
Man United
Tottenham Hotspur

Chelsea
Arsenal
Jon Rahm has announced that he is quitting the LIV Golf tour this week. How many majors has he won?
Alamy
1
0

2
3
And finally, which of these All-Ireland-winning Galway players has been nominated for the TG4 Senior Players’ Player of the Year award?
©INPHO/Laszlo Geczo
Nicola Ward
Inpho
Leanne Coen

Inpho
Siobhán Divilly
Inpho
Olivia Divilly
Answer all the questions to see your result!
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Gold
Top of the pile, you really were paying attention this week.
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Silver
Not too bad at all. If you'd paid a little more attention you could have won the gold.
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Bronze
The questions just didn't suit you this time. Maybe try again next week.
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You scored out of !
Wooden Spoon
Well now. There's not much we can say about that. Do you even like sport?
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