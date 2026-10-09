Know your sport? Take our weekly quiz

Mayo's Cillian O'Connor announced his retirement from inter-county football this week. In what year did he become the all-time championship top scorer? ©INPHO/James Crombie 2020 2018

2019 2017

True or false? Argentina is leading a bid to bring the 2035 Rugby World Cup to South America. Australian Associated Press/Alamy Live News True False

The Republic of Ireland women's team continue their World Cup qualification journey this week. Where will the second leg of their play-off against Kazakhstan be held? ©INPHO/Ben Brady Croke Park Aviva Stadium

Páirc Uí Chaoimh Tallaght Stadium

Which of these Armagh All-Ireland winners did NOT retire this week? ©INPHO/Leah Scholes Ethan Rafferty ©INPHO/Tom Maher Rian O'Neill

©INPHO/Ben Brady Aidan Forker ©INPHO/Laszlo Geczo Rory Grugan

Avan Lee has been appointed as the Munster interim CEO. Which country is he from? Australian Associated Press/Alamy Live News New Zealand South Africa

Australia Scotland

The Republic of Ireland U21s defeated England to secure a place in the play-offs. What was the final score? Inpho 3-0 3-2

3-1 2-1

Lionel Messi played his final game for Argentina this week in a friendly against which side? Alamy Brazil Mexico

Paraguay Benin

Former Switzerland defender Ramon Vega is set to run for Fifa president next year. Which Premier League side did he play for? ZUMA Press, Inc./Alamy Live News Man United Tottenham Hotspur

Chelsea Arsenal

Jon Rahm has announced that he is quitting the LIV Golf tour this week. How many majors has he won? Alamy 1 0

2 3