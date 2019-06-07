Know your sport? Take our weekly quiz

This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
By The42 Team Friday 7 Jun 2019, 5:00 PM
Katie Taylor became the undisputed world lightweight champion last weekend with victory over Delfine Persoon in New York. What country was her opponent from?
Inpho
France
America

Netherlands
Belgium
Which Major winner was this week confirmed to take part in the 2020 JP McManus Pro-Am at Limerick resort Adare Manor?
Inpho
PA
Brooks Koepka
PA
Keegan Bradley

PA
Phil Mickelson
PA
Jordan Spieth
Details of the second-ever Camogie All-Stars tour were confirmed this week. Where will the 2018 and 2019 selections head this November?
Inpho
New York
Madrid

Singapore
Boston
Munster announced the appointment of Graham Rowntree as their new forwards coach on Tuesday. Which team is the Englishman coaching at the World Cup before linking up with the province?
PA
Canada
Japan

Georgia
Argentina
Which Dublin player was cleared to face Kildare in Sunday's Leinster SFC semi-final after being sent-off in the quarter-final win over Louth?
Inpho
John Small
Inpho
Philly McMahon

Inpho
Paul Mannion
Inpho
Ciaran Kilkenny
How many international hat-tricks has Cristiano Ronaldo scored after netting a treble in Portugal's Nations League defeat of Switzerland?
PA
4
5

6
7
Noel McNamara's Ireland got their U20 World Championship off to a flying start with a six-try win over England on Tuesday. Which one of these players did not score in Santa Fe?
Inpho
Inpho
Jake Flannery
Inpho
John Hodnett

Inpho
Angus Kernohan
Inpho
Ben Healy
Ireland get their Tokyo 2020 qualification campaign underway in Banbridge this weekend, but where are the Green Army ranked after their World Cup silver medal?
Inpho
5th
8th

10th
15th
Wexford's Barry O'Connor became the latest Irish player to sign for which AFL club this week?
Inpho
Sydney Swans
Geelong

Carlton
Collingwood
Ireland are in Euro 2020 qualifying action in Copenhagen tonight, but when was the last time the Boys in Green defeated Denmark in a competitive game?
Inpho
1956
1979

2002
Never
Answer all the questions to see your result!
You scored out of !
Gold
Top of the pile, you really were paying attention this week.
Share your result:
You scored out of !
Silver
Not too bad at all. If you'd paid a little more attention you could have won the gold.
Share your result:
You scored out of !
Bronze
The questions just didn't suit you this time. Maybe try again next week.
Share your result:
You scored out of !
Wooden Spoon
Well, now. There's not much we can say about that. Do you even like sport?
Share your result:

