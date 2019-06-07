Know your sport? Take our weekly quiz

Katie Taylor became the undisputed world lightweight champion last weekend with victory over Delfine Persoon in New York. What country was her opponent from? Inpho France America

Netherlands Belgium

Which Major winner was this week confirmed to take part in the 2020 JP McManus Pro-Am at Limerick resort Adare Manor? Inpho PA Brooks Koepka PA Keegan Bradley

PA Phil Mickelson PA Jordan Spieth

Details of the second-ever Camogie All-Stars tour were confirmed this week. Where will the 2018 and 2019 selections head this November? Inpho New York Madrid

Singapore Boston

Munster announced the appointment of Graham Rowntree as their new forwards coach on Tuesday. Which team is the Englishman coaching at the World Cup before linking up with the province? PA Canada Japan

Georgia Argentina

Which Dublin player was cleared to face Kildare in Sunday's Leinster SFC semi-final after being sent-off in the quarter-final win over Louth? Inpho John Small Inpho Philly McMahon

Inpho Paul Mannion Inpho Ciaran Kilkenny

How many international hat-tricks has Cristiano Ronaldo scored after netting a treble in Portugal's Nations League defeat of Switzerland? PA 4 5

6 7

Noel McNamara's Ireland got their U20 World Championship off to a flying start with a six-try win over England on Tuesday. Which one of these players did not score in Santa Fe? Inpho Inpho Jake Flannery Inpho John Hodnett

Inpho Angus Kernohan Inpho Ben Healy

Ireland get their Tokyo 2020 qualification campaign underway in Banbridge this weekend, but where are the Green Army ranked after their World Cup silver medal? Inpho 5th 8th

10th 15th

Wexford's Barry O'Connor became the latest Irish player to sign for which AFL club this week? Inpho Sydney Swans Geelong

Carlton Collingwood