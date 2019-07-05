Know your sport? Take our weekly quiz

Ireland Women opened their World University Games campaign with a brilliant win over defending champions Brazil. Where is the tournament being held? Inpho Germany Australia

Italy Singapore

It was announced this week that the All-Ireland hurling quarter-finals will be held at Croke Park. When were they last staged at HQ? Inpho 2008 2009

2010 2011

Legendary Italian captain Sergio Parisse this week signed for which Top 14 club? PA Toulon Montpellier

Toulouse Castres

15-year-old Coco Gauff produced one of the great Grand Slam debut performances by beating Venus Williams at Wimbledon. How many major singles titles had Williams won before the American teenager was born? PA 2 4

6 8

Which former Chelsea player is expected to be named as Frank Lampard's assistant manager at Stamford Bridge? PA PA Michael Essien PA Jody Morris

PA John Terry PA Didier Drogba

Former Leinster and Munster back row Jordan Coghlan earned a move to which English Premiership side this week? Inpho London Irish Sale Sharks

Leicester Tigers Saracens

Which one of these hurling personalities did not play in Wednesday's Irish Open pro-am with Shane Lowry? Inpho Inpho Joe Canning Inpho Shane O'Donnell

Inpho Cian Lynch Inpho Davy Fitzgerald

Name the England player who missed a dramatic late penalty in Tuesday's World Cup semi-final defeat to USA? PA Ellen White Steph Houghton

Jill Scott Lucy Bronze

Ciarán Deely will not be staying on as manager of which senior football team next year? Inpho Wicklow Leitrim

Derry London