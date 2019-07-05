Know your sport? Take our weekly quiz

This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
By Ryan Bailey Friday 5 Jul 2019, 5:00 PM
5 minutes ago 287 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4710481

Ireland Women opened their World University Games campaign with a brilliant win over defending champions Brazil. Where is the tournament being held?
Inpho
Germany
Australia

Italy
Singapore
It was announced this week that the All-Ireland hurling quarter-finals will be held at Croke Park. When were they last staged at HQ?
Inpho
2008
2009

2010
2011
Legendary Italian captain Sergio Parisse this week signed for which Top 14 club?
PA
Toulon
Montpellier

Toulouse
Castres
15-year-old Coco Gauff produced one of the great Grand Slam debut performances by beating Venus Williams at Wimbledon. How many major singles titles had Williams won before the American teenager was born?
PA
2
4

6
8
Which former Chelsea player is expected to be named as Frank Lampard's assistant manager at Stamford Bridge?
PA
PA
Michael Essien
PA
Jody Morris

PA
John Terry
PA
Didier Drogba
Former Leinster and Munster back row Jordan Coghlan earned a move to which English Premiership side this week?
Inpho
London Irish
Sale Sharks

Leicester Tigers
Saracens
Which one of these hurling personalities did not play in Wednesday's Irish Open pro-am with Shane Lowry?
Inpho
Inpho
Joe Canning
Inpho
Shane O'Donnell

Inpho
Cian Lynch
Inpho
Davy Fitzgerald
Name the England player who missed a dramatic late penalty in Tuesday's World Cup semi-final defeat to USA?
PA
Ellen White
Steph Houghton

Jill Scott
Lucy Bronze
Ciarán Deely will not be staying on as manager of which senior football team next year?
Inpho
Wicklow
Leitrim

Derry
London
Controversial Australian Bernard Tomic was this week stripped of his Wimbledon prize money for what reason?
PA
Not wearing white
Swearing on court

His performance fell below the required professional standards
Not shaking his opponent's hand
Answer all the questions to see your result!
You scored out of !
Gold
Top of the pile, you really were paying attention this week.
Share your result:
You scored out of !
Silver
Not too bad at all. If you'd paid a little more attention you could have won the gold.
Share your result:
You scored out of !
Bronze
The questions just didn't suit you this time. Maybe try again next week.
Share your result:
You scored out of !
Wooden Spoon
Well, now. There's not much we can say about that. Do you even like sport?
Share your result:

