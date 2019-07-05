Know your sport? Take our weekly quiz

Create your own sports news feed by selecting what interests you most
Get Started
No Thanks
Choose 3 or more sports that you want to see
Soccer
Rugby
MMA
Gaelic Football
Hurling and Camogie
Fitness
Golf
Other Sports
the42 Quizzes
US Sports
Facing History
Create my newsfeed
This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising.
By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy.
You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site.
To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Ireland Women opened their World University Games campaign with a brilliant win over defending champions Brazil. Where is the tournament being held?
Inpho
Germany
Australia
Italy
Singapore
It was announced this week that the All-Ireland hurling quarter-finals will be held at Croke Park. When were they last staged at HQ?
Inpho
2008
2009
2010
2011
Legendary Italian captain Sergio Parisse this week signed for which Top 14 club?
PA
Toulon
Montpellier
Toulouse
Castres
15-year-old Coco Gauff produced one of the great Grand Slam debut performances by beating Venus Williams at Wimbledon. How many major singles titles had Williams won before the American teenager was born?
PA
2
4
6
8
Which former Chelsea player is expected to be named as Frank Lampard's assistant manager at Stamford Bridge?
PA
PA
Michael Essien
PA
Jody Morris
PA
John Terry
PA
Didier Drogba
Former Leinster and Munster back row Jordan Coghlan earned a move to which English Premiership side this week?
Inpho
London Irish
Sale Sharks
Leicester Tigers
Saracens
Which one of these hurling personalities did not play in Wednesday's Irish Open pro-am with Shane Lowry?
Inpho
Inpho
Joe Canning
Inpho
Shane O'Donnell
Inpho
Cian Lynch
Inpho
Davy Fitzgerald
Name the England player who missed a dramatic late penalty in Tuesday's World Cup semi-final defeat to USA?
PA
Ellen White
Steph Houghton
Jill Scott
Lucy Bronze
Ciarán Deely will not be staying on as manager of which senior football team next year?
Inpho
Wicklow
Leitrim
Derry
London
Controversial Australian Bernard Tomic was this week stripped of his Wimbledon prize money for what reason?
PA
Not wearing white
Swearing on court
His performance fell below the required professional standards
Not shaking his opponent's hand
Answer all the questions to see your result!
You scored out of !
Gold
Top of the pile, you really were paying attention this week.
TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.
Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.
COMMENTS