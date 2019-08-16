Know your sport? Take our weekly quiz

This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
By The42 Team Friday 16 Aug 2019, 5:00 PM
Who missed the decisive penalty as Liverpool beat Chelsea in Wednesday's Uefa Super Cup?
PA
Olivier Giroud
Pedro

Ross Barkley
Tammy Abraham
Which one of these players was not released from Joe Schmidt's World Cup squad during the week?
Inpho
Mike Haley
Inpho
Will Addison

Inpho
Finlay Bealham
Inpho
John Cooney
David Gough will take charge of the 2019 All-Ireland football championship final. Which county is the referee from?
Inpho
Dublin
Kerry

Meath
Kilkenny
Republic of Ireland midfielder Glenn Whelan signed for which Scottish Premiership club?
PA
Hearts
Celtic

Aberdeen
Hibernian
Jenny Murphy is back in the Leinster squad for the upcoming women's inter-pros. How many Ireland caps has the centre won?
Inpho
11
21

31
41
Who was crowned League of Ireland player of the month for July?
Inpho
Gary Rogers
Inpho
Jack Byrne

Inpho
Danny Mandroiu
Inpho
David Parkhouse
Kerry's All-Ireland winning manager Jack O’Connor is set to be appointed boss of which inter-county side?
Inpho
Kildare
London

Wicklow
Offaly
Irish cyclist Sam Bennett won three consecutive stages on which Tour this week?
PA
BinckBank Tour, Belgium
Grand Prix de Québec, Canada

Clásica de San Sebastián, Spain
Tour of Britain, UK
Name the World Cup silver medallist recalled for Ireland's European Hockey Championships campaign.
Inpho
Anna O'Flanagan
Katie Mullan

Sarah Hawkshaw
Nikki Evans
Why were British triathletes Jess Learmonth and Georgia Taylor-Brown disqualified from the Olympic qualification event in Tokyo this week?
PA
They used motorised bikes.
They crossed the line together.

They cut a corner during the run.
They didn't wear the Team GB colours.
Who will be on the plane to Japan? Bernard Jackman joins Murray and Gavan to map out the Irish depth chart. We also rank the best national anthems, and Murray sits down with Peter O’Mahony.


Source: The42 Rugby Weekly/SoundCloud

