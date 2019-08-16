Know your sport? Take our weekly quiz

Who will be on the plane to Japan? Bernard Jackman joins Murray and Gavan to map out the Irish depth chart. We also rank the best national anthems, and Murray sits down with Peter O’Mahony.
Source: The42 Rugby Weekly/SoundCloud
