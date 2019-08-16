Know your sport? Take our weekly quiz

Who missed the decisive penalty as Liverpool beat Chelsea in Wednesday's Uefa Super Cup? PA Olivier Giroud Pedro

Ross Barkley Tammy Abraham

Which one of these players was not released from Joe Schmidt's World Cup squad during the week? Inpho Mike Haley Inpho Will Addison

Inpho Finlay Bealham Inpho John Cooney

David Gough will take charge of the 2019 All-Ireland football championship final. Which county is the referee from? Inpho Dublin Kerry

Meath Kilkenny

Republic of Ireland midfielder Glenn Whelan signed for which Scottish Premiership club? PA Hearts Celtic

Aberdeen Hibernian

Jenny Murphy is back in the Leinster squad for the upcoming women's inter-pros. How many Ireland caps has the centre won? Inpho 11 21

31 41

Who was crowned League of Ireland player of the month for July? Inpho Gary Rogers Inpho Jack Byrne

Inpho Danny Mandroiu Inpho David Parkhouse

Kerry's All-Ireland winning manager Jack O’Connor is set to be appointed boss of which inter-county side? Inpho Kildare London

Wicklow Offaly

Irish cyclist Sam Bennett won three consecutive stages on which Tour this week? PA BinckBank Tour, Belgium Grand Prix de Québec, Canada

Clásica de San Sebastián, Spain Tour of Britain, UK

Name the World Cup silver medallist recalled for Ireland's European Hockey Championships campaign. Inpho Anna O'Flanagan Katie Mullan

Sarah Hawkshaw Nikki Evans