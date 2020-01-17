Know your sport? Take our weekly quiz

This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
By Emma Duffy Friday 17 Jan 2020, 5:00 PM
By Emma Duffy Friday 17 Jan 2020, 5:00 PM
https://the42.ie/4969056

Joe Brolly has been confirmed as an eir Sport pundit for the upcoming National Football League. Which county does he hail from?
Down
Derry

Antrim
Donegal
With Ashley Young set for a move to Italy, who will take over the Manchester United captaincy?
David de Gea
Marcus Rashford

Paul Pogba
Harry Maguire
How many uncapped players did Andy Farrell name in his 35-man Ireland squad for the Six Nations?
7
5

4
8
Who scored Longford's winning point in their O'Byrne Cup win over Dublin last Saturday?
Darren Gallagher
Kevin Diffley

Rian Brady
Oran Kenny
Which Ireland international extended her stay with Celtic this week?
Katie McCabe
Keeva Keenan

Megan Campbell
Denise O'Sullivan
Trevor Brennan's son, Joshua, has been named in the U20 Six Nations squad of which country?
Italy
England

Scotland
France
Which tennis player was forced to abandon her Australian Open qualifier after an on-court coughing fit in thick smoke?
Harriet Dart
Stefanie Vogele

Dalila Jakupovic
Giulia Gatto-Monticone
Who did Ireland stun in their T20 opener on Wednesday?
Pakistan
West Indies

Bangladesh
Afghanistan
Shane Lowry made a dazzling late surge at the Hong Kong Open last weekend, but fell just short. Who won it out?
Cameron Smith
Jazz Janewattananond

Tony Finau
Wade Ormsby
And lastly, former Liverpool goalkeeper Pepe Reina has signed for which Premier League club?
Brighton
Aston Villa

West Ham
Crystal Palace
Answer all the questions to see your result!
You scored out of !
Gold
Top of the pile, you really were paying attention.
You scored out of !
Silver
Not too bad at all. If you'd paid a little more attention you could have won the gold.
You scored out of !
Bronze
The questions just didn't suit you this time.
You scored out of !
Wooden Spoon
Well now. There's not much we can say about that. Do you even like sport?
