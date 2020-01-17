Know your sport? Take our weekly quiz

Joe Brolly has been confirmed as an eir Sport pundit for the upcoming National Football League. Which county does he hail from? Down Derry

Antrim Donegal

With Ashley Young set for a move to Italy, who will take over the Manchester United captaincy? David de Gea Marcus Rashford

Paul Pogba Harry Maguire

How many uncapped players did Andy Farrell name in his 35-man Ireland squad for the Six Nations? 7 5

4 8

Who scored Longford's winning point in their O'Byrne Cup win over Dublin last Saturday? Darren Gallagher Kevin Diffley

Rian Brady Oran Kenny

Which Ireland international extended her stay with Celtic this week? Katie McCabe Keeva Keenan

Megan Campbell Denise O'Sullivan

Trevor Brennan's son, Joshua, has been named in the U20 Six Nations squad of which country? Italy England

Scotland France

Which tennis player was forced to abandon her Australian Open qualifier after an on-court coughing fit in thick smoke? Harriet Dart Stefanie Vogele

Dalila Jakupovic Giulia Gatto-Monticone

Who did Ireland stun in their T20 opener on Wednesday? Pakistan West Indies

Bangladesh Afghanistan

Shane Lowry made a dazzling late surge at the Hong Kong Open last weekend, but fell just short. Who won it out? Cameron Smith Jazz Janewattananond

Tony Finau Wade Ormsby