Name the player who scored Finland's match winner against Ireland on Wednesday night. Teemu Pukki Fredrik Jensen

Joni Kauko Robert Taylor

Which county has been forced to withdraw from their All-Ireland senior camogie championship opener due to Covid-19? Cork Westmeath

Offaly Galway

Sanita Puspure landed gold for Ireland at the European Rowing Championships in Poland last weekend, becoming a double world and European champion in doing so. Based in Cork now, where was she born? Estonia Poland

Lithuania Latvia

Paul Scholes has taken over as temporary manager of which League Two side? Salford City Southend United

Oldham Athletic Tranmere

Which Ulster player has been ruled out of Ireland's Six Nations restart because of suspension? Iain Henderson Jacob Stockdale

Stuart McCloskey Rob Herring

Jayson Molumby was a bright spark for Stephen Kenny's Ireland this week. Where does he currently play his club football? Burnley Brighton & Hove Albion

West Brom Millwall

Simon Zebo has been named to start for Racing 92 in the Champions Cup final this weekend. In which year did he make the move to Paris from Munster? 2017 2019

2016 2018

Vera Pauw's Ireland are facing into a decisive Euro qualifier next week, but who is it against? Germany Montenegro

Ukraine Greece

Where will Dublin open their six-in-a-row bid? Portlaoise Birr

Mullingar Tullamore