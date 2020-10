Name the player that scored for Dundalk on their return to the Europa League against FK Molde on Thursday night. Chris Shields Michael Duffy

Pat Hoban Sean Murray

Who did Tipperary defeat in the Munster U20 hurling quarter-final on Monday night? Clare Limerick

Waterford Kerry

Rianna Jarrett is in Euro 2022 qualifier action for Ireland on Friday, but what club side does she represent? Arsenal Birmingham City

Reading Brighton & Hove Albion

Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs bounced back with a victory over the Buffalo Bills on Monday Night Football. Who is Buffalo's starting quarterback? Tyrod Taylor Josh Allen

Joe Burrow Kyler Murray

What Irish cyclist finished third in the opening stage of the Vuelta a Espana? Sam Bennett Ryan Mullen

Nicolas Roche Dan Martin

What Waterford star was ruled out for the 2020 season with a knee injury? Pauric Mahony Austin Gleeson

Jake Dillon Jamie Barron

The Republic of Ireland's upcoming friendly against England was confirmed this week. What year was their most recent meeting? 2016 2015

2014 2013

Before it was cancelled due to a Covid breach, Fergus McFadden was due to bow out of professional rugby by playing for the Barbarians against what country on Sunday? Ireland Wales

Scotland England

Ireland's Zach Tuohy and Mark O'Connor will line out in the AFL Grand Final for Geelong against what team on Saturday? Port Adelaide Brisbane

Richmond West Coast Suns