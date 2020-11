Who scored England's third goal in last night's friendly win over Ireland? Dominic Calvert-Lewin Jack Grealish

Declan Rice Jadon Sancho

Name Katie Taylor's opponent in tomorrow night's world lightweight title defence in London. Sofya Ochigava Delfine Persoon

Miriam Gutierrez Rose Volante

Tiger Woods is currently defending the Masters title he won at Augusta in 2019. But which of the following golfers finished in a tie for second place that year? Rory McIlroy Jordan Spieth

Brooks Koepka Justin Thomas

Ireland kick off their Autumn Nations Cup campaign tonight. England, Wales, and which other side are in their pool? Scotland France

Italy Georgia

Which of the following has Saoirse Noonan not achieved in the last seven days? Earned first senior international soccer call-up Scored twice in an FAI Cup semi-final

Scored decisive goal for Cork in a Ladies' Gaelic football championship game with Kerry Scored for Cork in a Camogie championship clash with Galway

Scotland, Slovakia, North Macedonia and which other nation qualified for Euro 2020 via the play-offs this week? Georgia Hungary

Iceland Northern Ireland

Name the AFL club to which Cork's goalscoring hero Mark Keane is contracted. Essendon Sydney Swans

Adelaide Collingwood

Since the start of 2019, how many goals have Ireland scored in competitive soccer internationals? Eight 11

13 15

Name Longford Town's opponents in this weekend's League of Ireland promotion/relegation play-off? Finn Harps Shelbourne

Cork City Drogheda United