Katie Taylor was named RTÉ Sportsperson of the Year for 2020 this week. How many times has the undisputed lightweight champion won the award? 2 3

4 5

Who will captain the Kerry senior footballers this year? David Clifford David Moran

Paul Murphy Stephen O'Brien

Frank Lampard was sacked by Chelsea on Monday. What was unusual about the club's statement? It featured statistics on his win percentage It suggested he ask Derby County for his old job back

It said he's no longer welcome at Stamford Bridge It included quotes from owner Roman Abramovich

Darren Clarke won his second straight PGA Tour Champions title on Sunday. Where was the tournament played? Hawaii Florida

Arizona Virginia

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers became the first team in NFL history to reach a home-turf Super Bowl by beating who in the NFC Championship game? New Orleans Saints Green Bay Packers

Buffalo Bills Kansas City Chiefs

Which Irish player kicked the first goal of the 2021 AFLW season? Sarah Rowe Aisling McCarthy

Grace Kelly Aishling Sheridan

Munster lock Jean Kleyn has been banned for how many weeks for dangerous play against Leinster? 1 2

3 4

Tomorrow's Cheltenham Trials Day meeting has been called off for what reason? Covid-19 outbreak Fog

Frozen course Waterlogging

Who did the Ireland men's cricket team suffer a 3-0 defeat to in their one-day international series this week? UAE Afghanistan

West Indies England