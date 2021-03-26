Know Your Sport? Take our weekly quiz

BE PART OF THE TEAM

Friday 26 March 2021
By The42 Team Friday 26 Mar 2021, 5:11 PM
Devin Toner is set to become Leinster's most capped player of all-time if he plays against Munster this weekend. Who is he currently tied on 261 games with?
Leo Cullen
Brian O'Driscoll

Gordon D’Arcy
Rob Kearney
Sky and BBC announced a landmark deal to broadcast Women’s Super League games. How many Irishwomen currently play in England’s top-flight?
10
12

14
16
Who scored the stoppage-time try for France against Wales last weekend?
Romain Taofifenua
Antoine Dupont

Charles Ollivon
Brice Dulin
Wes Hoolahan was the match-winner once again for Cambridge United last weekend. What age is the Dublin man?
36
37

38
39
Zach Tuohy marked his return from injury with two goals for Geelong earlier today. How many AFL appearances has he under his belt?
206
183

142
190
Dundalk completed the signing of a winger from which Asian country this week?
China
South Korea

Japan
Thailand
Who was the last player introduced off the bench by Stephen Kenny against Serbia?
Robbie Brady
James McClean

James Collins
Shane Long
Sinead Goldrick's AFLW season ended after she underwent surgery on her hamstring this week. How many All-Stars has she won with Dublin?
2
4

6
8
Stephen Hendry was drawn against Jimmy White in the upcoming snooker World Championship qualifiers. How many times have they clashed in the final of the competition?
1
2

3
4
Munster's JJ Hanrahan is reportedly on the verge of a big move to which French club?
Clermont Auvergne
Stade Français

Racing
Toulon
You scored out of !
Gold
Top of the pile, you really were paying attention.
You scored out of !
Silver
Not too bad at all. If you'd paid a little more attention you could have won the gold.
You scored out of !
Bronze
The questions just didn't suit you this time.
You scored out of !
Wooden Spoon
Well now. There's not much we can say about that. Do you even like sport?
