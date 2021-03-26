Know Your Sport? Take our weekly quiz

Devin Toner is set to become Leinster's most capped player of all-time if he plays against Munster this weekend. Who is he currently tied on 261 games with? Leo Cullen Brian O'Driscoll

Gordon D’Arcy Rob Kearney

Sky and BBC announced a landmark deal to broadcast Women’s Super League games. How many Irishwomen currently play in England’s top-flight? 10 12

14 16

Who scored the stoppage-time try for France against Wales last weekend? Romain Taofifenua Antoine Dupont

Charles Ollivon Brice Dulin

Wes Hoolahan was the match-winner once again for Cambridge United last weekend. What age is the Dublin man? 36 37

38 39

Zach Tuohy marked his return from injury with two goals for Geelong earlier today. How many AFL appearances has he under his belt? 206 183

142 190

Dundalk completed the signing of a winger from which Asian country this week? China South Korea

Japan Thailand

Who was the last player introduced off the bench by Stephen Kenny against Serbia? Robbie Brady James McClean

James Collins Shane Long

Sinead Goldrick's AFLW season ended after she underwent surgery on her hamstring this week. How many All-Stars has she won with Dublin? 2 4

6 8

Stephen Hendry was drawn against Jimmy White in the upcoming snooker World Championship qualifiers. How many times have they clashed in the final of the competition? 1 2

3 4