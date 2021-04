Tipperary's Orla O'Dwyer won the AFLW Premiership title with Brisbane Lions last weekend. Who did they beat in the final? West Coast Eagles Collingwood

Greater Western Sydney Giants Adelaide Crows

How many of the 'Dirty Dozen' proposed Super League clubs have American owners? 2 3

4 5

Conal Keaney announced his inter-county retirement this week. How many Leinster titles did he win with the Dublin footballers? 3 4

5 6

Ryan Mason is the interim head coach of Tottenham. What was the highest grade he represented England in as a player? Senior U21

U19 U17

Eddie Jones received a vote of confidence from the RFU this week despite England's disastrous Six Nations campaign. In what year did he take charge? 2015 2016

2017 2018

How many points did France score against Ireland in last weekend's Women's Six Nations game? 36 46

56 66

Ronan O'Gara signed a new contract with La Rochelle on Thursday. How many seasons will he have completed at the club by the end of his new deal? 4 5

6 7

Who did Barcelona beat in last Saturday's Copa del Rey final? Sevilla Athletic Bilbao

Atletico Madrid Real Sociedad

Who scored the late equaliser for Leeds against Liverpool on Monday night? Diego Llorente Kalvin Phillips

Patrick Bamford Tyler Roberts