Dublin defeated Galway last Saturday to reach their first Leinster hurling final since what year? 2012 2013

2014 2015

How many tries did New Zealand score in last weekend's heavy defeat of Tonga? 8 12

16 18

Who took Italy's first penalty in the Euro 2020 semi-final shoot-out win over Spain? Manuel Locatelli Andrea Belotti

Leonardo Bonucci Federico Bernardeschi

Which Cork star was named as Ladies football GAA/GPA Player of the Month for June? Orla Finn Hannah Looney

Ciara O'Sullivan Libby Coppinger

What Ireland player captained the British & Irish Lions in last Wednesday's clash with the Sharks? Bundee Aki Conor Murray

Jack Conan Iain Henderson

Cavan native Cillian Sheridan is training with Dundee ahead of a potential move to the Scottish side. In what country did Sheridan last ply his trade? Cyprus New Zealand

Poland Israel

What former world champion currently holds the Tour de France green jersey? Chris Froome Geraint Thomas

Bradley Wiggins Mark Cavendish

What Danish player was adjudged to have fouled Raheem Sterling for England's extra-time penalty in the Euro 2020 semi-final on Wednesday night? Joakim Maehle Simon Kjaer

Andreas Christensen Christian Norgaard

Aidan O'Shea will make his 150th appearance for Mayo this weekend. In what year did he make his senior championship debut for the county? 2007 2008

2009 2010