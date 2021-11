Who scored Ireland's opening try in the win over the All Blacks last weekend? Ronan Kelleher James Lowe

Caelan Doris Andrew Conway

Shelbourne won the Women's National League title on the final day of the season. When was the last time they were crowned champions? 2014 2015

2016 2017

Three-time All-Ireland-winning manager Kevin O'Brien stepped down from which Galway club this week? Corofin Mountbellew-Moylough

Moycullen Tuam Stars

Changes to the Dublin Racing Festival's programme were announced this week. In which month will the 2022 edition take place? January February

March April

Fallon Sherrock made history by reaching the quarter-finals of the Grand Slam of Darts. What is her nickname? Queen of the Castle Queen of the South

Queen of Darts Queen of the Palace

Jason Quigley is fighting for the WBO middleweight title tonight. How many losses has the Donegal native recorded in his professional career? None One

Two Three

Ollie O’Neill scored the winner for Ireland's U21s against Sweden with the last kick of the game on Tuesday night. Which club does he play for? Southampton Brighton & Hove Albion

Fulham Cardiff City

Ireland rugby captain Ciara Griffin is retiring from international duty after this weekend. What position does she play? Centre Wing

Hooker Flanker

It has been confirmed that Ireland will co-host the Men’s T20 Cricket World Cup with Scotland and England in what year? 2024 2026

2028 2030