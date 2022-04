How many goals did Ireland have disallowed against Lithuania on Tuesday night? 1 2

3 4

Chris Cloete is leaving Munster in the summer. What year did he join the province? 2017 2018

2019 2020

Who scored the winning point last weekend as Tyrone ended Kerry’s long unbeaten league run? Kieran McGeary Darren McCurry

Peter Harte Darragh Canavan

Who moved to golf’s world No. 1 ranking after last weeks' WGC Match Play? Scottie Scheffler Jon Rahm

Collin Morikawa Viktor Hovland

What country defeated Ireland on the opening weekend of the Women’s Six Nations? France Wales

England Scotland

Senegal defeated Egypt on penalties in the African World Cup play-offs on Tuesday to seal their place in Qatar. On what scoreline did the second leg finish? 0-0 1-0 Senegal

1-0 Egypt 1-1

The AFLW preliminary finals take place in the early hours of tomorrow morning. Which club has the greatest Irish representation? Melbourne FC Brisbane Lions

Adelaide Crows Fremantle Dockers

Bruno Fernandes has signed a contract extension with Man Utd. How many goals has he scored for the club? 39 49

59 69

Mick Schumacher has recovered fully after suffered a high speed crash in which Grand Prix last weekend? Australian Bahrain

Emilia Romagna Saudi Arabia