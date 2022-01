Ballygunner claimed Munster club hurling honours last weekend. Who scored their first goal in the final? Pauric Mahony Billy O’Keeffe

Dessie Hutchinson Kevin Mahony

Simon Zebo was red carded for Munster against which URC side last Saturday night? Connacht Ospreys

Stormers Ulster

Novak Djokovic appears unlikely to compete in the Australian Open after his visa was cancelled for a second time. What was the last year he failed to win the men's singles title in Melbourne? 2020 2019

2018 2017

Philippe Coutinho has joined Aston Villa on loan. How old is the Brazilian? 29 30

31 27

Who dumped Ronnie O'Sullivan out of the Masters quarter-finals this week? Neil Robertson Judd Trump

Stuart Bingham Mark Selby

What was the result of the fourth Ashes test between Australia and England? Draw England win

Australia win Called off

Joe Canning's inter-county exit was confirmed this week. How many All-Stars did he win? 3 4

5 6

JJ Hanrahan is set to join what Welsh club on a three-year deal? Cardiff Ospreys

Scarlets Dragons

Mark Keane ended his stay with which AFL club this week? Essendon Richmond

Collingwood Carlton