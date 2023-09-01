Know your sport? Take our weekly quiz

Vera Pauw's time as Ireland manager came to an end after four years this week. Who was her immediate predecessor? Noel King Colin Bell

Eileen Gleeson Lisa Fallon

Injury has ruled Cian Healy out of the upcoming Rugby World Cup. Against which country did he make his first ever appearance in the tournament? United States Tonga

Australia Japan

Dan Whelan will become the first Irish-born player to feature in the NFL since 1985 after being confirmed as punter for which team? Miami Dolphins New York Giants

Green Bay Packers Dallas Cowboys

How did Zhang Zhizen create tennis history at the US Open this week? He became the first male Chinese player to wear Lacoste at a Major. He became the first male Chinese player to play in the tournament.

He became the first male Chinese player to win in straight sets. He became the first Chinese player to beat a top five seed.

Where did Limerick jockey Wesley Joyce make a winning return after suffering broken ribs, a punctured lung, a broken shoulder and fractured larynx in July 2022? Cork Naas

The Curragh Galway

Which of these players was not named by Stephen Kenny in the Ireland squad to face France and Netherlands? Jeff Hendrick Robbie Brady

Shane Duffy Alan Browne

A record number of 33 Irish players are set to feature in the the new Australian Football League Women’s AFLW season. But who became the first Irishwoman to switch clubs when she joined West Coast Eagles? Sinead Goldrick Tanya Kennedy

Aisling McCarthy Jennifer Higgins

What is the name of the city in France where Ireland will be based during the Rugby World Cup? Jours Tours

Mours Fours

Shamrock Rovers have won the last three LOI Premier Division titles. They face Bohemians tonight, with Shelbourne hosting St Patrick's Athletic. Which of the other three Dublin sides were the last to win the league? Bohemians Shelbourne

St Patrick's Athletic