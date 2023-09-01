Know your sport? Take our weekly quiz

Advertisement
Vera Pauw's time as Ireland manager came to an end after four years this week. Who was her immediate predecessor?
Noel King
Colin Bell
Eileen Gleeson
Lisa Fallon
Injury has ruled Cian Healy out of the upcoming Rugby World Cup. Against which country did he make his first ever appearance in the tournament?
United States
Tonga
Australia
Japan
Dan Whelan will become the first Irish-born player to feature in the NFL since 1985 after being confirmed as punter for which team?
Miami Dolphins
New York Giants
Green Bay Packers
Dallas Cowboys
How did Zhang Zhizen create tennis history at the US Open this week?
He became the first male Chinese player to wear Lacoste at a Major.
He became the first male Chinese player to play in the tournament.
He became the first male Chinese player to win in straight sets.
He became the first Chinese player to beat a top five seed.
Where did Limerick jockey Wesley Joyce make a winning return after suffering broken ribs, a punctured lung, a broken shoulder and fractured larynx in July 2022?
Cork
Naas
The Curragh
Galway
Which of these players was not named by Stephen Kenny in the Ireland squad to face France and Netherlands?
Jeff Hendrick
Robbie Brady
Shane Duffy
Alan Browne
A record number of 33 Irish players are set to feature in the the new Australian Football League Women’s AFLW season. But who became the first Irishwoman to switch clubs when she joined West Coast Eagles?
Sinead Goldrick
Tanya Kennedy
Aisling McCarthy
Jennifer Higgins
What is the name of the city in France where Ireland will be based during the Rugby World Cup?
Jours
Tours
Mours
Fours
Shamrock Rovers have won the last three LOI Premier Division titles. They face Bohemians tonight, with Shelbourne hosting St Patrick's Athletic. Which of the other three Dublin sides were the last to win the league?
Bohemians
Shelbourne
St Patrick's Athletic
Legendary Kilkenny star Richie Hogan confirmed his retirement today. When was he named hurler of the year?
2009
2011
2014
2017
You scored out of !
GOLD!
Top of the pile, you really were paying attention.
You scored out of !
Silver!
Impressive. If you'd paid a little more attention you could have won the gold.
You scored out of !
Bronze
The questions just didn't suit you this time.
You scored out of !
Wooden Spoon
Well now. There's not much we can say about that.