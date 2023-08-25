Advertisement
Alamy Stock Photo Spain were crowned Women's World Cup champions for the first time on Sunday.
# SQOTW
Know your sport? Take our weekly quiz
How closely have you been paying attention to this week’s sporting headlines?
792
0
36 minutes ago

Who scored the winning goal as Spain beat England in the Women's World Cup final?
Olga Carmona
Jenni Hermoso

Aitana Bonmatí
Salma Paralluelo
Jim McGuinness' Donegal return was confirmed this week. When did they win the All-Ireland under his watch?
2013
2011

2012
2014
Where will Troy Parrott play his club football this season?
Germany
Netherlands

Belgium
Switzerland
Which Irish athlete is in Raymond Galligan's proposed Cavan backroom team?
Rob Heffernan
Catherina McKiernan

Derval O'Rourke
David Gillick
Owen Farrell and which other England player are banned for the start of the World Cup?
Courtney Lawes
Anthony Watson

Billy Vunipola
Maro Itoje
What position did Ciara Mageean and Rhasidat Adeleke both finish in their respective world championship finals?
Fourth
Fifth

Third
Sixth
Tom Stewart will make his first Test start against Samoa this weekend. Which province does the hooker play for?
Leinster
Connacht

Munster
Ulster
Which Dublin footballer won Player of the Month for August after their All-Ireland win?
Leah Caffrey
Hannah Tyrrell

Jennifer Dunne
Carla Rowe
What injury is Rory McIlroy playing through at the PGA Tour's FedEx finale?
Back
Wrist

Foot
Elbow
Áine O'Gorman announced her international retirement this week. How many caps does she bow out with?
100
109

119
129
Answer all the questions to see your result!
You scored out of !
Gold
Top of the pile, you really were paying attention.
You scored out of !
Silver
Not too bad at all. If you'd paid a little more attention you could have won the gold.
You scored out of !
Bronze
The questions just didn't suit you this time.
You scored out of !
Wooden Spoon
Well now. There's not much we can say about that. Do you even like sport?
