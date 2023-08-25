Know your sport? Take our weekly quiz

Who scored the winning goal as Spain beat England in the Women's World Cup final? Olga Carmona Jenni Hermoso

Aitana Bonmatí Salma Paralluelo

Jim McGuinness' Donegal return was confirmed this week. When did they win the All-Ireland under his watch? 2013 2011

2012 2014

Where will Troy Parrott play his club football this season? Germany Netherlands

Belgium Switzerland

Which Irish athlete is in Raymond Galligan's proposed Cavan backroom team? Rob Heffernan Catherina McKiernan

Derval O'Rourke David Gillick

Owen Farrell and which other England player are banned for the start of the World Cup? Courtney Lawes Anthony Watson

Billy Vunipola Maro Itoje

What position did Ciara Mageean and Rhasidat Adeleke both finish in their respective world championship finals? Fourth Fifth

Third Sixth

Tom Stewart will make his first Test start against Samoa this weekend. Which province does the hooker play for? Leinster Connacht

Munster Ulster

Which Dublin footballer won Player of the Month for August after their All-Ireland win? Leah Caffrey Hannah Tyrrell

Jennifer Dunne Carla Rowe

What injury is Rory McIlroy playing through at the PGA Tour's FedEx finale? Back Wrist

Foot Elbow