Here's your TV guide for this weekend of sport

THE CHAMPIONS LEAGUE final is the big fixture coming up this weekend as we gear up for another bumper schedule of live action.

It’s the battle of the Premier League sides as Manchester City and Chelsea battle it out for European supremacy on Saturday evening.

For GAA fans, the focus is on the football league this weekend while the hurling competition takes a break.

There’s also Rainbow Cup games for rugby fans to look forward to, with Irish provinces in action across the weekend.

Here’s what’s coming up.

Friday

10.30am: Live AFL action is available on BT Sport 1 as the Western Bulldogs take on Melbourne.

11.15am: Stage 19 of the Giro d’Italia will be on Eurosport.

5pm: Day 2 of the Charles Schwab Challenge will be shown live on Sky Sports Golf.

5.45pm: In the SSE Airtricity League, Finn Harps take on Sligo Rovers at 5.45pm on WATCHLOI. Two more Premier Division ties will follow at 7.45pm as Drogheda United face Derry City while St Patrick’s Athletic square off with Dundalk.

7.20:pm Head over to TG4 where you can catch live coverage of the Rainbow Cup as Munster take on Cardiff Blues.

7.45pm: Sky Sports Red Button will be showing Italy take on San Marino in an international friendly.

Cavan boss Mickey Graham. Source: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

Saturday

5am: The Brisbane Lions face the GWS Giants in the AFL on BT Sport 3, with Gold Coast Suns playing Hawthorn later in the morning at 10.30am on the same channel.

11am: Stage 20 of the Giro d’Italia is on Eurosport.

2pm: There’s a place in the Premier League on the line as Brentford and Swansea face off in the Championship play-off final on Sky Sports Main Event.

3pm: The Rainbow Cup action continues as Ulster welcome Scarlets on Premier Sport 1. At 5.10pm, head over to TG4 to catch the meeting of Connacht and Benetton.

3pm: TG4 will be bringing you some Allianz football league action in the afternoon. In the Division 3 North, Cavan will host Derry. The station will also have some Ladies Football in the evening as Cork and Dublin square off in Division 1 at 7.35pm.

Eir Sport will be broadcasting the Division 1 North tie between Armagh and Donegal.

4pm: There’s two more Premier Division ties coming up on Saturday. WATCHLOI will have live coverage of Bohemians and Waterford, as well as the clash of Longford Town and Shamrock Rovers.

5pm: Sky Sports Red Button will be airing the international friendly of Sweden and Finland.

5pm: The action continues at the Charles Schwab Challenge on Sky Sports Golf.

8pm: It’s the big one as Manchester City and Chelsea battle it out in the Champions League final. You can get live coverage of all the action on BT Sport 1 / BT Sport Ultimate / BT Sport YouTube or on Virgin Media Sport.

Sunday

2am: Jason Quigley fights Shane Mosley Jr with the NABO middleweight title on the line on DAZN.

5am: BT Sport 3 will have live action from the AFL as Richmond play the Adelaide Crows. Port Adelaide versus Fremantle is coming up at 8am on the same channel.

11am: The Republic of Ireland U21 team will play Switzerland in an international friendly live on Premier Sports 1.

12.15pm: Head over to Eurosport to catch Stage 21 of the Giro d’Italia.

1.45pm: More GAA action coming your way with three big ties in the National Football League. The coverage will begin with a Division 2 South fixture as Clare and Cork do battle.

The meeting of Galway and Dublin in Division 1 South follows at 3.45pm. At the same time, Roscommon will face Kerry live on the TG4 app with deferred coverage on the TV.

5pm: The final round of the Charles Schwab Challenge begins on Sky Sports Golf.

7pm: Switzerland play the USA in an international friendly on the Sky Sports Red Button.

