Here's your essential TV guide for this weekend's live sport

Friday
8.30am: South Africa v Bangladesh, 2nd Test, D1 — Sky Sports Cricket
10.30: AFL, Geelong Cats v Brisbane Lions — BT Sport 2
11am: World Pool Championship – Sky Sports Action
2.30pm: Cycling, Basque Tour Stage 5 — Eurosport 1
1.45pm: Horse racing, Aintree — UTV, Virgin Media One
2pm: Golf, The Masters — Sky Sports Golf
7pm: North Macedonia v England, Fifa Women’s World Cup 2023 qualifier — ITV4, ITV Hub
7.30pm: Austria v Northern Ireland, Fifa Women’s World Cup 2023 qualifier — BBC iPlayer, BBC website
7.45pm: Wales v France, Fifa Women’s World Cup 2023 qualifier — BBC Two Wales, BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport Website.
7.30pm: St Patrick’s Athletic v Dundalk, SSE Airtricity League Premier Division — RTÉ 2.
7pm: Newcastle v Wolves, Premier League — Sky Sports Premier League, Sky Sports Ultra.
8pm: Connacht v Leinster, Heineken Champions Cup — BT Sport 1.
Saturday
3.45am: Australian Grand Prix, Practice and Qualifying — Sky Sports F1
7am: AFL, Collingwood v West Coast — BT Sport ESPN
8.30am: South Africa v Bangladesh, 2nd Test D2 — Sky Sports Cricket
10am: AFL, Richmond v Western Bulldogs — BT Sport 2
11am: World Pool Championship — Sky Sports Action
12.00pm: Sheffield United v Bournemouth, Championship — Sky Sports Football
12.30pm: Everton v Manchester United, Premier League — BT Sport 1, BT Sport Ultimate
12.30pm: Sale Sharks v Bristol Bears, Heineken Champions Cup – Channel 4, Virgin Media Two, BT Sport 3
1pm: Bordeaux Begles v La Rochelle, Heineken Champions Cup – BT Sport ESPN
1pm: Stormers v Bulls; Sharks v Lions, United Rugby Championship — TG4
1pm: Cádiz v Real Betis, Villarreal v Athletic Bilbao, Real Madrid v Getafe — La Liga TV
2pm: Horse Racing, Aintree Grand National — UTV, Virgin Media One.
2.30pm: Cycling, Basque Tour Stage 6 — Eurosport 1.
3pm: Golf, The Masters — Sky Sports Golf
3.10pm: Cardiff v Scarlets, United Rugby Championship — BBC Two, Premier Sports 1
3.15pm: Toulouse v Ulster; Exeter Chiefs v Munster — BT Sport 3
4.45pm: England v Wales, Women’s Six Nations – BBC 2, Virgin Media Two
5pm: Littlewoods Ireland camogie league final, Division 2 – Antrim v Wexford, Division 1 – Cork v Galway — RTÉ 2.
5.15pm: Inter Milan v Verona, Serie A — ESPN
5.30pm: Aston Villa v Tottenham Hotspur, Premier League — Sky Sports Premier League
7.45pm: Cagliari v Juventus, Serie A — BT Sport
8pm: Real Madrid v Getafe, La Liga – Premier Sports 2
Sunday
3am: Alexander Volkanovski v Chan Sung Jung, UFC 273 Jacksonville –BT Sport 1
4.30am: Australian Grand Prix, Melbourne — Sky Sports F1
6am: AFL, Hawthorn v St Kilda — BT Sport 2
8.30am: South Africa v Bangladesh, 2nd Test — Sky Sports Cricket
10.15am: Cycling, Tour of Turkey Stage 1 — Eurosport 1
11am: World Pool Championship — Sky Sports Action
11.30am: St Mirren v Rangers, Scottish Premiership — Sky Sports Football
1pm: Montpellier v Harlequins; Clermont v Leicester — BT Sport 3
2pm: Norwich City v Burnley; Manchester City v Liverpool — Sky Sports Football
2pm: Lidl Ladies National League finals, Division 2 - Armagh v Kerry, Division 1 – Donegal v Meath — TG4
2.30pm: Arminia Bielefeld v Bayern Munich, Bundesliga — Sky Sports Football
3pm: Fulham v Coventry City, Championship — Sky Sports Football Red Button
3pm: Golf, The Masters — Sky Sports Golf
4.30pm: Ireland v Italy, Women’s Six Nations — RTÉ 2
7.45pm: Torino v AC Milan, Serie A — BT Sport 1
8pm: Levante v Barcelona, La Liga — Premier Sports 1, La Liga TV
