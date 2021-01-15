Here's your TV guide to a jam-packed weekend of sport

Clear your schedule and settle in to this selection of sports coverage.

THE LEVEL 5 life isn’t over yet, but we still have live sport to comfort us in the early days of 2021.

The Covid-19 pandemic has caused some disruptions to this weekend’s offering, with the Champions Cup being suspended for the next two weekends.

But there’s still plenty of sport to forward to across the board in the coming days.

As the Premier League title race heats up, all eyes will be on the meeting of Liverpool and current leaders Man United on Sunday afternoon.

We’re approaching the business end of the NFL season too, with four divisional playoff games coming up this weekend.

Check out the full listings below…

Friday

7.45pm: Premier Sports 1 will be showing the meeting of Lazio and Roma in Serie A. You can also watch Montpellier v Monaco in Ligue 1 on BT Sport 2 at 8pm.

11.45pm: Day two of the fourth Test between Australia and India on BT Sport 2 is coming up tonight.

Chelsea manager Frank Lampard. Source: PA

Saturday

12am: Sky Sports Golf will begin live coverage of Day 2 at the Sony Open in Hawaii.

12.30am: There’s overnight NBA action on Sky Sports arena, with the meeting of the Milwaukee Bucks and the Dallas Mavericks.

11.15 am: All-Weather racing from Lingfield, plus Meydan and Chantilly will be live on Sky Sports Racing.

10pm: The San Antonio Spurs and the Houston Rockets will do battle in the NBA on Sky Sports Arena at 10pm.

12.30pm: Premier League action gets underway as Wolves welcome West Brom on BT Sport 1/BT Sport Ultimate. The meeting of Leeds and Brighton is on Sky Sports Main Event / Sky Sports Premier League / Sky Sports Ultra HD at 3pm.

This channel will also be carrying the 5.30pm kick-off between Fulham and Chelsea.

Amazon Prime Video will be showing West Ham against Burnley at 3pm and BT Sport 1 will be carrying Leicester v Southampton.

12.30pm: There are two Championship games to watch out for on Saturday. Middlesbrough welcome Birmingham City on Sky Sports Main Event / Sky Sports Football / Sky Sports Ultra HD.

The same channel will broadcast the meeting of Barnsley and Swansea at 7.45pm.

5.15pm: Glasgow Warriors take on Edinburgh in the Pro14 on Premier Sports 1.

10pm: The NFL’s Divisional round begins in style as the NFC’s top seeded Green Bay Packers host the Los Angeles Rams at Lambeau Field. The game starts at 9.35pm with Sky Sports Main Event beginning the live coverage at 10pm.

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes. Source: Tammy Ljungblad

Sunday

1am: The Buffalo Bills host the Baltimore Ravens at Bills Stadium in the Divisional round on Sky Sports Main Event.

Later in the evening, Kansas City Chiefs host the Cleveland Browns at 9.30pm followed by the clash of the New Orleans Saints and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at 11.30pm.

2pm: Sunday’s helping of Premier League fixtures begins with the meeting of Sheffield United and Spurs on Sky Sports Main Event / Sky Sports Premier League / Sky Sports Ultra HD.

The crunch tie between Man United and Liverpool will follow 4.30pm before Man City and Crystal Palace square off at 7.15pm.

2.30pm: There’s Bundesliga action over on BT Sport 2 where Bayern Munich take on SC Freiburg.

7.45pm: Premier Sports 1 will be showing the clash of Inter Milan and Juventus in Serie A.

8pm: On Sky Sports Arena, you can catch live coverage of The Dallas Mavericks the Chicago Bulls in the NBA.