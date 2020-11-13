Here's your TV guide to a crazy weekend of sport

From left to right: Tiger Woods celebrates his 2019 Masters win, Katie Taylor is serenaded by the crowd in Manchester following her victory over Christina Linardatou last year, and Peter O'Mahony celebrates an Ireland try against Wales in this year's Six Nations.

STOCK THE FRIDGES, ring your mothers, and get the excuses in early to your significant others.

Ladies and gentlemen, we’ve got a doozy on our hands.

Best of luck. Here we go…

FRIDAY

12:30pm - Live coverage of Day 2 of The Masters tees off with featured groups on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Golf.

6pm - After the afternoon appetisers, The Masters Day 2 main course begins on eir Sport 1, Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Golf.

7pm - The Irish rugby team begin our national sides’ weekend hostilities with Wales in their Autumn Nations Cup opener live on RTÉ 2, Channel 4, and Welsh-language channel S4C.

New Zealand-born Leinster wing James Lowe will make his Test debut for Ireland at home to struggling Wales on RTÉ 2. Source: Billy Stickland/INPHO

7:30pm - In the first Irish boxing action of the weekend, unbeaten 23-year-old middleweight prodigy Caoimhín Agyarko trades leather with Robbie Chapman on the undercard of Mark Heffron and Denzel Bentley’s rematch for the vacant British middleweight title, all live on BT Sport 1.

SATURDAY

6:10am - The All Blacks host Argentina in the Tri Nations live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Arena.

12:30pm - There’s a Manchester Derby in the Women’s Super League as table-topping United host fifth-placed City on BT Sport 1. This one is also available to watch for free on BT Sport’s YouTube channel.

1pm - Cork and Clare square off in their All-Ireland Senior Camogie Championship quarter-final at Páirc Uí Chaoimh, live on RTÉ 2.

1:15pm - The men’s Gaelic football action commences as Donegal and Armagh battle it out for a place in the Ulster final, live on Sky Sports Mix.

2pm – An hour after The Banner’s camogie team get underway on Leeside, the Clare hurlers face Davy Fitzgerald’s Wexford at O’Moore Park in a do-or-die Senior Hurling Championship qualifier. This one is available on GAA GO.

Clare legend Davy Fitz seeks to knock his own county out of the hurling championship on Saturday. Source: INPHO

2:45pm - Another All-Ireland last-eight clash in the camogie as Munster rivals Tipperary and Waterford meet on RTÉ 2.

3:15pm - Armagh face Mayo in the All-Ireland Ladies Football Championship on TG4.

4pm - All-Ireland champions Tipp and their old rivals Cork clash on neutral territory in Limerick, with both counties bidding to stay alive in the All-Ireland series. That one is live on Sky Sports Mix.

6pm - Moving Day at The Masters on eir Sport 1, Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Golf.

6:15pm - Kilkenny and Galway battle it out for Leinster hurling supremacy on RTÉ 2.

7pm - The action gets underway on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Mix as Katie Taylor defends her undisputed lightweight championship against Spain’s Miriam Gutierrez. Taylor is expected in the ring sometime around 10pm, and the entire card — including her main event — is also available to watch for free on the Sky Sports Facebook page, the Sky Sports YouTube channel, and on the Sky Sports website.

Terri Harper (L), Katie Taylor and Rachel Ball (R) all fight for world titles from 7pm on Saturday, and the entire Taylor-headlined bill is available to watch for free on Sky Sports Mix, Facebook, YouTube and the Sky Sports website. Source: Matchroom Boxing/Mark Robinson/INPHO

7:35pm - Beidh an rugbaí beo are TG4; Connacht host the Ospreys in the Pro14.

7:45pm - World champions France host European champions Portugal in the Uefa Nations League group stage, live on Sky Sports Football.

10pm - Ballymena’s Rhys McKee faces Texan Alex Morono in a preliminary UFC Fight Night bout, live on BT Sport 1.

12am - Staying on BT Sport 1, the UFC Fight Night main card begins in the wee hours of Sunday morning, with headliners Paul Felder and Rafael dos Anjos due to meet in the Octagon sometime around 2:15am.

SUNDAY

10:05am - The Turkish Grand Prix gets underway on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports F1.

11am - There’s jumps racing from Auteuil, including Grade 1 action, plus further racing from Fontwell, all on Sky Sports Racing.

1pm - Kildare and Meath meet in their Leinster football semi-final on RTÉ News Now.

1:30pm - It’s the big one out west as old foes Mayo and Galway go at it again for Connacht supremacy on RTÉ 2.

Matthias Barrett of Galway and Conor Loftus of Mayo challenging for a high ball during last month's league encounter between the Connacht rivals. Source: Bryan Keane/INPHO

1:30pm - At the same time, on BBC Two NI, Down take on Cavan in an Ulster football semi-final.

2:30pm - The SSE Airtricity League promotion/relegation play-off final kicks off at Richmond Park, with Shelbourne and Longford streaming on WATCHLOI.

2:30pm - Second-placed Arsenal host third-placed Chelsea in a Women’s Super League London derby on BT Sport 1. (Unlike United-City a day prior, this match will not be available on the BT Sport YouTube channel).

2:45 - In-form Munster face the Ospreys at Thomond Park in the Pro14, live on both TG4 and eir Sport 2.

3pm - An earlier start for the final round of The Masters, with the race for the green jacket reaching its conclusion on eir Sport 1, Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Golf.

3:30pm - The Dublin men’s footballers and their Laois counterparts seek to book their place in a Leinster football final against either Kildare or Meath, live on RTÉ News Now.

4pm - On RTÉ Two, red-hot Limerick face bolt-from-the-blue Waterford in the Munster Senior Hurling championship decider in Thurles.

5pm - Stephen Kenny’s Ireland seek to end their goal drought and winless run as they take on temporarily manager-less Wales in the Uefa Nations League group stage, live action from Cardiff on Sky Sports Football.

James McClean scolds Ethan Ampadu after his sending off during the corresponding fixture. Source: James Crombie/INPHO

6pm - Only on Sky Sports NFL due to The Masters coverage, Tom Brady and his 6-3 Tampa Bay Buccaneers look to put last week’s humiliation at the hands of the New Orleans Saints behind them when they travel to Charlotte to face the 3-6 Carolina Panthers.

6pm - If it better tickles your fancy, NFL Redzone will air the touchdowns from every Sunday-afternoon and evening kick-off on Sky Sports Mix.

7:45pm - Fresh off the heartbreak of their Euro play-off final extra-time defeat to Serbia, Northern Ireland travel to Vienna to face Austria in the Nations League, live on Sky Sports Football.

7:45pm - Simultaneously, England play away to Belgium in the same competition on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League.

9:05pm - The high-flying Buffalo Bills (7-2) travel to Arizona to take on Kyler Murray and the 5-3 Cardinals, live on Sky Sports NFL (and Sky Sports Main Event from 10:30pm).

1:20am (Monday) - Have you got one more in you? It’s the New England Patriots (3-5) at the Baltimore Ravens (6-2) on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports NFL.

Have a good one, all!

