Dan Leavy's road to recovery and more Tweets of the Week

1. Leanne Kiernan
When people ask you how’s the football going Leanne? 👍🏼 https://t.co/Veu007We8q— Leanne Kiernan (@kiernan_leanne) April 22, 2019
2. Kelly Cates
Looking forward to this 😁#ManchesterDerby #MUFC #MCFC pic.twitter.com/nOSnQaAe5R— Kelly Cates (@KellyCates) April 23, 2019
3. Dublin Fire Brigade
We're aware that #ShaneLong is on fire and have contacted our colleagues in Southampton fire brigade (@Hants_fire ) to let them know 😉 🚒 ⚽️ #PL #SaintsFC pic.twitter.com/QhyuW6QhOX— Dublin Fire Brigade (@DubFireBrigade) April 23, 2019
4. Darren Frehill
Well done @BBCSport website 👏👏👏 🇮🇪 pic.twitter.com/wmax1hrUTN— Darren Frehill (@Darrenfrehill) April 24, 2019
5. Dan Leavy
First step on the road to recovery done and dusted. 🙌🏼 No doubt a long journey ahead but looking forward to conquering this challenge 💯 #beleavy @ London, United Kingdom https://t.co/CkoirS4kdl— Dan Leavy (@DanLeafy94) April 25, 2019
6. Simon Zebo
The dream is still alive and well 😂#CaptainZ pic.twitter.com/McV3yj0cXb— Simon Zebo (@SimonZebo) April 25, 2019
7. Kevin McStay
Pending my return to @TheSundayGame & @IrishTimesSport in early May & following on from UN Resolution 4994 & requirement for neutral posture, my twitter handle is hereby amended for peace time conditions across all county boundaries. Obliged if you note @mcstayGAA is live.— Kevin McStay (@mcstayGAA) April 24, 2019
8. Sean Kelly
When you win @spfl Championship and you get presented a League 2 winners medal 😂😂😂👍🏼 @RossCounty pic.twitter.com/lLLXJNlft7— SK (@SeanKelly_93) April 26, 2019
