Dan Leavy's road to recovery and more Tweets of the Week

1. Leanne Kiernan

When people ask you how’s the football going Leanne? 👍🏼 https://t.co/Veu007We8q — Leanne Kiernan (@kiernan_leanne) April 22, 2019

2. Kelly Cates

3. Dublin Fire Brigade

We're aware that #ShaneLong is on fire and have contacted our colleagues in Southampton fire brigade (@Hants_fire ) to let them know 😉 🚒 ⚽️ #PL #SaintsFC pic.twitter.com/QhyuW6QhOX — Dublin Fire Brigade (@DubFireBrigade) April 23, 2019

4. Darren Frehill

5. Dan Leavy

First step on the road to recovery done and dusted. 🙌🏼 No doubt a long journey ahead but looking forward to conquering this challenge 💯 #beleavy @ London, United Kingdom https://t.co/CkoirS4kdl — Dan Leavy (@DanLeafy94) April 25, 2019

6. Simon Zebo

The dream is still alive and well 😂#CaptainZ pic.twitter.com/McV3yj0cXb — Simon Zebo (@SimonZebo) April 25, 2019

7. Kevin McStay

Pending my return to @TheSundayGame & @IrishTimesSport in early May & following on from UN Resolution 4994 & requirement for neutral posture, my twitter handle is hereby amended for peace time conditions across all county boundaries. Obliged if you note @mcstayGAA is live. — Kevin McStay (@mcstayGAA) April 24, 2019

8. Sean Kelly

When you win @spfl Championship and you get presented a League 2 winners medal 😂😂😂👍🏼 @RossCounty pic.twitter.com/lLLXJNlft7 — SK (@SeanKelly_93) April 26, 2019

