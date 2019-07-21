Tiger Woods on sampling Guinness in Ireland and more Tweets of the week

1. Jimmy Neesham
Kids, don’t take up sport. Take up baking or something. Die at 60 really fat and happy.— Jimmy Neesham (@JimmyNeesh) July 15, 2019
2. Luke Fitzgerald
Would love Eoin Morgan to start off his speech with, “Tá an athais orm, and corn seo a ghlacadh ar son muintir na h-Éireann”!!! 🤣🤣🤣🤣— luke fitzgerald (@lukefitz11) July 14, 2019
3. BBC Sport
Has @TigerWoods sampled the local brew prior to @TheOpen? ⛳️ pic.twitter.com/odpTUXoys1— BBC SPORT NI (@BBCSPORTNI) July 16, 2019
4. Ulster Rugby
Season Tickets for 2049/50 are now on sale 🤣 #FaceApp pic.twitter.com/YocO4F7AmB— Ulster Rugby (@UlsterRugby) July 16, 2019
5. Eamon McGee
Warning: Being a father to twins turns you into Jeremy Clarkson. pic.twitter.com/3qJLOS0fWt— Eamon Mc Gee (@EamonMcGee) July 17, 2019
6. Dundalk FC
Everyone at #DundalkFC would like to offer our congratulations to Michael Duffy and his partner Emily, who gave birth to a baby boy this evening. The baby apparently arrived at half-time in extra time. What a night!— Dundalk FC (@DundalkFC) July 17, 2019
