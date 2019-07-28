Irish sports stars line up to congratulate Shane Lowry and more Tweets of the week

1. Ronan O’Gara

Fu*k this is great for a small country lark, we have world class sports people all over 🇮🇪. Lowry is the new norm... kick on . Proud as tonight🇮🇪🇮🇪🇮🇪🇮🇪🇮🇪 — Ronan O Gara (@RonanOGara10) July 21, 2019

2. Jack Nicklaus

Very happy for one happy Irishman!

Great to watch all the people from Ireland embrace @ShaneLowryGolf! They were so wrapped up in what he was doing. The emotion, excitement. They had so much fun! Day to bring people together. Shows how game of golf, sports can unite us!@TheOpen — Jack Nicklaus (@jacknicklaus) July 21, 2019

3. Jonathan Walters

And @ShaneLowryGolf if I could get my hands on you .... https://t.co/M337eYltrx — Jonathan Walters (@JonWalters19) July 22, 2019

4. Eoin Morgan

On the walk home from dinner this evening I was asked to play a game with this lovely Afghan family.. #ThePowerofsport pic.twitter.com/GKqy7OGgib — Eoin Morgan (@Eoin16) July 22, 2019

5. Simon Zebo

Zebo x 7 — Simon Zebo (@SimonZebo) July 23, 2019

6. Cambridge United

77' A little irrelevant to the context of the game, but Wes Hoolahan has just zinged a cross field ball, wearing Chevrons at the Abbey...and it was just a lovely moment.#CamUTD 0-1 @LCFC — Cambridge United FC (@CambridgeUtdFC) July 23, 2019

7. Eoin Liston

Shane Lowry paid us back in spades for all the hurt his father and Offaly caused in1982 — Eoin Liston (@EoinListon) July 22, 2019

8. Marco Fu