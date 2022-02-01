Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 9°C Tuesday 1 February 2022
Advertisement

Sports world hails the 'G.O.A.T'

Tom Brady was praised by Peyton Manning and Harry Kane among others.

By AFP Tuesday 1 Feb 2022, 9:23 PM
48 minutes ago 1,641 Views 10 Comments
https://the42.ie/5670906
Tom Brady (file pic).
Image: Alamy Stock Photo
Tom Brady (file pic).
Tom Brady (file pic).
Image: Alamy Stock Photo

THE SPORTING world hailed Tom Brady on Tuesday as the NFL announced his retirement after 22 seasons.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Brady, a seven-time Super Bowl winner and holder of a slew of records that may never be beaten, confirmed his retirement in a post on Instagram.

The 44-year-old said he was finally retiring after a career he described as a “thrilling ride.”

Many across the NFL agreed, saluting Brady’s competitive spirit and longevity in one of the world’s most unforgiving sporting crucibles.

“It was an honour and a privilege to compete against him on the field,” Brady’s great quarterback rival and friend Peyton Manning said.

“To do it as long as he did, at the highest of levels is absolutely incredible.”

Former Denver Broncos quarterback and Hall-of-Famer John Elway added: “When I think about Tom Brady, he’s a true winner who handled himself with class throughout his entire career.

“Even with those seven Super Bowl rings, he never lost that competitive fire to be the best.”

Another quarterback legend and rival, former Green Bay Packers signal-caller Brett Favre, described Brady as the “greatest ever to play and you did it with class and humility.”

“Man, @TomBrady, what a run!” Favre wrote. “God bless you and your family as you begin a new chapter in your life.”

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan — who finished on the losing side when Brady led the New England Patriots to the greatest comeback in Super Bowl history in 2017 — saluted an “amazing” career.

“Seven Super Bowls (wish it was 6) and countless other records will be hard for anyone to pass,” Ryan said.

NBA icon Magic Johnson said Brady would be remembered as the “G.O.A.T” (Greatest of All Time).

“Thank you @TomBrady for 22 years that gave us 7 Super Bowls, several broken records, and making every teammate you played with better,” Johnson said.

“That’s why you are the GOAT.”

Los Angeles Lakers legend Shaquille O’Neal meanwhile took issue with Brady’s decision to retire.

SEE SPORT
DIFFERENTLY

Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership.

Become a Member

“No man, get your butt up and do one more year,” O’Neal quipped, before adding: “Love u bro absolute joy to watch.”

England soccer captain Harry Kane added: “Congratulations on an incredible career @TomBrady. Your drive, passion and commitment is inspiring.

“You’re the main reason I started following the sport and love the @NFL . Thank you!”

Olympic swimming legend Michael Phelps said simply: “Congrats bro! Enjoy the next chapter.”

Golfer Justin Thomas said Brady had been an “inspiration to so many.”

“You’re the best TB. Nobody better in so many facets of life!,” Thomas said.

– © AFP 2022

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (10)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie