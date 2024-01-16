Galway's Sportsground also set to sell naming rights as Connacht Rugby agree deal with US company

THE SPORTSGROUND IN Galway is set to be the next stadium to sell its naming rights with an American multinational making a deal with Connacht Rugby.

It is believed that US company Dexcom, which is set to open its first European manufacturing plant in Athenry, approached Galway GAA with a view to securing the naming rights for the county grounds at Pearse Stadium in Salthill but this did not progress when it was made clear that Galway GAA had a strong preference to maintain ‘Pearse’ in the name.

Galway GAA have been seeking a title sponsor for the stadium in Salthill, which was redeveloped 20 years ago and where floodlights are set to be installed in the coming year, but have made it known that they are keen to continue honouring the 1916 patriot Pádraig Pearse.

Advertisement

The ground was named in his honour when it was opened in 1957 and was redeveloped with a then capacity of 34,000 in 2003.

Dexcom, a company which has its headquarters in San Diego and which is renowned for manufacturing glucose monitor devices which help manage diabetes, announced last year that it would create up to 1,000 jobs when it opens its first European manufacturing site in Athenry.

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar is expected in Galway this Friday when the sod will be turned at the IDA site in Athenry in what will be a €300m investment over the next five years and it is also expected to be announced that the Sportsground will be renamed Dexcom Park or Dexcom Stadium this week.

The renaming of the Sportsground comes as an ongoing redevelopment of the city centre facility, initially priced at €30m when first announced three years ago, continues. A new artificial pitch surface and floodlights have been installed, with work on a new stand and indoor training facility due to start in the coming months.

The stadium will then have a capacity of 12,000 and further phases are planned for the other side of the ground which also accommodates the Greyhound Racing Ireland offices and operation centre, who share the stadium with Connacht Rugby.

It is understood the venue will continue to be known as Galway Greyhound Stadium for that sport.

The Sportsground on College Road, a few minutes walk from Eyre Square, is owned by the Galway Agricultural and Sports Society and has been used as a sports venue since 1927. It has hosted a variety of sports aside from rugby and greyhound racing.

Galway GAA finals were played there prior to the opening of Pearse Stadium, the venue was also home to Galway United for a brief period, and it has also staged athletics events.