This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 9 °C Sunday 13 October, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

The man overseeing Manchester United's decline and more of the week's best sportswriting

A selection of our favourite sporting pieces from the past seven days.

By The42 Team Sunday 13 Oct 2019, 8:30 AM
41 minutes ago 1,446 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4847239

“Deford was not concerned with how sports are played, but what effect the playing has on people who do it. It doesn’t sound like much of a distinction, but it’s the difference between a textbook on Russian history and War and Peace. If you are of a certain age, Deford and his contemporaries at Sports Illustrated defined how you thought about sports, at a time when sports were beginning to define the culture. You read the local paper for scores and opinion. You read Sports Illustrated to better understand your own people. It was less journalism than anthropology. An idea that aspirational – artistic, even – was always going to have a time limit. That limit came up this week.”

Amid a glut of lay-offs, Cathal Kelly writes for The Globe & Mail about the changing face of Sports Illustrated.

inpho_00010020 Ronnie Delany featured on the cover of Sports Illustrated in 1959. Source: INPHO\Allsport

“Like its ageing readership, however, Sports Illustrated started to sag with the onset of middle age, clinging far too long to the annual swimsuit edition, a prurient yet apparently still lucrative anachronism, and, among other errors of judgment, relentlessly cheerleading Lance Armstrong even as journalists in Europe were posing serious, legitimate questions about the specious nature of his feats.” 

– In his Irish Times column, Dave Hannigan also tackled the topic of Sports Illustrated.

“It seems like, in Schultz’s eyes, the most important thing he was bringing to the Sonics wasn’t an ownership group, a management philosophy, or a bunch of money—it was simply himself. His own genius and charm. To be fair, Schultz is an incredible salesman, a guy whose true gift is connecting with people. And one thing he really wanted to do was to hang out with the players. To be their friend.”

– The Ringer’s Jordan Ritter Conn profiles Howard Schultz, the coffee impresario who tried to run an NBA team like Starbucks.

manchester-united-v-paris-saint-germain-uefa-champions-league-round-of-16-first-leg-old-trafford Manchester United executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward. Source: Martin Rickett

“An early story reveals the gap that required bridging. When Everton wanted to sign Tom Cleverley, their manager Roberto Martinez told his board to offer no more than £5.5 million as the midfielder’s contract was up at the end of the season. Woodward confidently turned down the advances, arguing he could get up to £10 million elsewhere. As it turned out, Aston Villa took him on loan, very late on deadline day, United paid the majority of his wages and then Everton signed him for nothing when his contract was up.”

– The role of Manchester United executive vice-chairman is examined by The Athletic’s Laurie Whitwell, Adam Crafton, Matt Slater and Oliver Kay (€).

“Nicky Byrne rang Fifa. The popstar son-in-law of the former Taoiseach rang Fifa headquarters and asked to be put through to Sepp Blatter about it. That’s not even a gag. That actually happened. Take all the stuff that went into that. The hurt. The outrage. The sense of entitlement denied. Multiply it by rugby and we’d find ourselves at a pretty pass indeed.”

– Malachy Clerkin of the Irish Times delivers a sympathetic assessment of Scotland’s typhoon conundrum at the Rugby World Cup.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie