Farewell to Federer, Savannah's story and more of the week's best sportswriting

1. Consider the choices, the dozens of crossroads Savannah McCarthy reached that shaped this particular destiny. Consider the six-year-old girl from Listowel, growing up in the Travelling community, choosing a football and a patch of grass over the hair straighteners and make-up favoured by her four sisters.

Consider the 20-year-old professional soccer player, sitting at home on Christmas Day, 2017, weighing up whether to continue her career in Glasgow or to spend the months that followed with her dying grandfather.

Advertisement

Consider her now, at 25, a player who was a key part of Ireland’s historic journey to the World Cup play-offs but who has been reduced, over the past six months, to an injured onlooker, her knee a complicated web of surgically repaired ligaments, her mind counting down the days to when she can jog, then run, then sprint, then play, when her days will no longer be filled with mind-numbing, spirit-crushing rehab exercises but with crunching tackles, clean sheets, crisp passes — the stuff that truly makes her tick.

But before any of that, consider the choice McCarthy made when she was 17, an age when so many girls jettison sport for everything else life has to offer. The small decisions she made then have rippled ever since.

“You’d have friends you’d play with the whole way up and they had the potential to play at a high level, but they made that decision to go out and drink, take drugs,” she says. “I would have had friends that go and take drugs and go out and drink and when you’re at that age, it’s easy to get involved. But for me, I was just so focused. I wanted a better life.”

What are they

really like? Rare insights on sport's biggest names from the writers who know them best. Listen to Behind the Lines podcast. Become a Member

Cathal Dennehy interviews Republic of Ireland international Savannah McCarthy for The Irish Independent (€)

2. And yes, Federer really was the best of them. We know this because Nadal and Djokovic were great enough to make this such a point of fevered discussion, and to elevate every contest along the way, producing such a wonderfully more-ish contrast of style, manner and execution, the same greats playing the same game in the same space, but in a way that somehow never really felt the same.

And with Federer greatness was as much about style and form and texture. There was a sense in his talent of something that never quite reached its end point. Even at its most concentrated pitch one never felt one got to the limits of what Federer might do. There is probably still a bit in there, Rog, if you ever feel like giving it another go.