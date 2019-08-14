Blow for 'Boks as attack coach De Bruin steps down

Eben Etzebeth makes a carry in South Africa's draw against New Zealand last month.

SOUTH AFRICA BOSS Rassie Erasmus says his team ‘can manage’ after unexpectedly losing the services of attack consultant Sws de Bruin for ‘personal and medical reasons’.

The Lions head coach has not been involved with the Springboks preparation since the drawn Test against New Zealand in Wellington and Erasmus is considering his options to fill in as a short-term attack specialist.

“Swys made a great contribution to the squad in his time with us,” Erasmus said in a statement released by SA Rugby today.

“He brought a fresh perspective to one facet of the game and he’ll be hard to replace. I’d also like to thank the Lions Company PTY for releasing him to us and SA Rugby for supporting his appointment.”

Having won the Rugby Championship, South Africa will play two more Tests, against Argentina in Pretoria this weekend and against Japan early next month, before opening their World Cup campaign against New Zealand on 21 September in Yokohama.

“This was not something we were expecting,” said Erasmus, “but our planning has been thorough and it’s something we can manage.”

