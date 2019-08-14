This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Blow for 'Boks as attack coach De Bruin steps down

‘Our planning has been thorough and it’s something we can manage,” says Rassie.

By Sean Farrell Wednesday 14 Aug 2019, 11:19 AM
16 minutes ago 638 Views 1 Comment
Eben Etzebeth makes a carry in South Africa's draw against New Zealand last month.
Image: Photosport/Grant Down/INPHO
Image: Photosport/Grant Down/INPHO

SOUTH AFRICA BOSS Rassie Erasmus says his team ‘can manage’ after unexpectedly losing the services of attack consultant Sws de Bruin for ‘personal and medical reasons’.

The Lions head coach has not been involved with the Springboks preparation since the drawn Test against New Zealand in Wellington and Erasmus is considering his options to fill in as a short-term attack specialist.

“Swys made a great contribution to the squad in his time with us,” Erasmus said in a statement released by SA Rugby today.

“He brought a fresh perspective to one facet of the game and he’ll be hard to replace. I’d also like to thank the Lions Company PTY for releasing him to us and SA Rugby for supporting his appointment.”

Having won the Rugby Championship, South Africa will play two more Tests, against Argentina in Pretoria this weekend and against Japan early next month, before opening their World Cup campaign against New Zealand on 21 September in Yokohama.

“This was not something we were expecting,” said Erasmus, “but our planning has been thorough and it’s something we can manage.”

