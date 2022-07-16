Kolisi scores as Springboks outmuscle Wales to win series

RECALLED CAPTAIN SIYA Kolisi was among the try scorers as South Africa outmuscled Wales to win the third Test 30-14 in Cape Town on Saturday and seal a 2-1 series victory.

All three Springbok tries stemmed from physical strength and after Wales came within three points early in the second half, the home team pulled away for an ultimately convincing triumph.

Handre Pollard, who scored 20 points including three conversions and three penalties, and Bongi Mbonambi were the other try scorers for South Africa, who led 17-8 at half-time.

Source: Halden Krog

Despite the series loss, gutsy Wales will leave the republic with a greatly enhanced reputation after putting behind them a humiliating home loss to Italy in the Six Nations in March.

Success for South Africa halted a run of series victories by northern hemisphere teams with France winning in Japan last weekend, and Ireland in New Zealand and England in Australia earlier on Saturday.

Wales suffered a severe blow just before the kick-off when No. 8 Taulupe Faletau was injured while warming up and had to be replaced by Josh Navidi with Taine Basham promoted to the bench.

The biggest pre-match cheers were reserved for Springbok lock Eben Etzebeth, who ran onto the field ahead of his teammates in recognition of him winning his 100th cap.

South Africa started superbly, dominating possession as they camped in the Wales half and fly-half Handre Pollard slotted a fifth-minute penalty from close range to open the scoring.

Intense pressure from the home team close to the tourists’ tryline followed and they stretched the lead to 10 points by the 16th minute as Pollard dived over close to the posts and converted his try.

Almost immediately, veteran Alun Wyn Jones extended his world record number of caps for Wales to 153 when he come on for injured flanker Dan Lydiate.

Wales got back into the match at the end of the first quarter when patient handling culminated in flanker Tommy Reffell taking a pass from winger Josh Adams and scoring an unconverted try.

Star Springboks winger Cheslin Kolbe then had to leave the field injured with veteran Willie le Roux coming on and forcing a backline reshuffle that included full-back Damian de Allende moving to centre.

English referee Matthew Carley warned Wales several times to cut out infringements that led to eight penalties being awarded against them by the 25th minute.

South Africa got a second try three minutes before half-time as hooker Bongi Mbonambi celebrated his 50th cap by scoring a pushover try off a lineout and Pollard converted for a 17-8 half-time advantage.

Two successful Biggar penalties reduced the gap to three points before Kolisi, one of 10 changes to the team beaten in the second Test last weekend, barged over for a third Springboks try.

Pollard converted and slotted two late penalties to boost morale ahead of two home Rugby Championship matches against arch rivals New Zealand next month.