Blow for the Boks as Cheslin Kolbe ruled out of World Cup semi-final

THE SPRINGBOKS HAVE been dealt a big blow with devastating wing Cheslin Kolbe ruled out of Sunday’s World Cup semi-final against Wales.

The Toulouse flyer has been carrying an ankle injury during the tournament in Japan and has now been forced out of the meeting with the Welsh in Yokohama this weekend.

Kolbe misses out due to injury.

The prolific 23-year-old Sbu Nkosi, who has scored eight tries in 10 Test so far, comes into Rassie Erasmus’ South Africa team to face Wales as a result of Koble missing out.

Otherwise, the Boks are unchanged from their 26-3 win over Japan in last weekend’s quarter-final.

“It’s disappointing not to have Cheslin available as he has been brilliant for us since we first called him up last year,” said Erasmus.

“But we really rate Sbu and he will slot straight in. I’m as excited to see what he can do as I would be if ‘Chessie’ were playing. Sbu has been very close to selection as it is.”

Erasmus has opted for a 6-2 split of forwards and backs on the Boks bench again this weekend.

South Africa (v Wales):

15. Willie le Roux

14. Sbu Nkosi

13. Lukhanyo Am

12. Damian de Allende

11. Makazole Mapimpi

10. Handré Pollard

9. Faf de Klerk

1. Tendai Mtawarira

2. Bongi Mbonambi

3. Frans Malherbe

4. Eben Etzebeth

5. Lood de Jager

6. Siya Kolisi (captain)

7. Pieter-Steph du Toit

8. Duane Vermeulen