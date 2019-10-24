This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Thursday 24 October, 2019
Blow for the Boks as Cheslin Kolbe ruled out of World Cup semi-final

The prolific 23-year-old Sbu Nkosi comes onto the right wing for the clash with Wales.

Murray Kinsella Reports from Tokyo
By Murray Kinsella Thursday 24 Oct 2019, 7:16 AM
THE SPRINGBOKS HAVE been dealt a big blow with devastating wing Cheslin Kolbe ruled out of Sunday’s World Cup semi-final against Wales.

The Toulouse flyer has been carrying an ankle injury during the tournament in Japan and has now been forced out of the meeting with the Welsh in Yokohama this weekend.

south-africas-cheslin-kolbe Kolbe misses out due to injury.

The prolific 23-year-old Sbu Nkosi, who has scored eight tries in 10 Test so far, comes into Rassie Erasmus’ South Africa team to face Wales as a result of Koble missing out. 

Otherwise, the Boks are unchanged from their 26-3 win over Japan in last weekend’s quarter-final.

“It’s disappointing not to have Cheslin available as he has been brilliant for us since we first called him up last year,” said Erasmus.

“But we really rate Sbu and he will slot straight in. I’m as excited to see what he can do as I would be if ‘Chessie’ were playing. Sbu has been very close to selection as it is.”

Erasmus has opted for a 6-2 split of forwards and backs on the Boks bench again this weekend.

South Africa (v Wales):

15. Willie le Roux
14. Sbu Nkosi
13. Lukhanyo Am
12. Damian de Allende
11. Makazole Mapimpi
10. Handré Pollard
9. Faf de Klerk

1. Tendai Mtawarira
2. Bongi Mbonambi
3. Frans Malherbe
4. Eben Etzebeth
5. Lood de Jager
6. Siya Kolisi (captain)
7. Pieter-Steph du Toit
8. Duane Vermeulen

Replacements: 16. Malcolm Marx
17. Steven Kitshoff
18. Vincent Koch
19. RG Snyman
20. Franco Mostert
21. Francois Louw
22. Herschel Jantjies
23. Francois Steyn

Referee: Jerome Garces [France]. 

About the author:

About the author
Murray Kinsella  / Reports from Tokyo
