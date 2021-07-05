Springboks suspend training again after a new positive Covid-19 case

THE SPRINGBOKS HAVE suspended training for the second time in the space of eight days due to a new positive Covid-19 case in their squad.

Second row Lood de Jager returned a positive test result after the Boks’ latest round of PCR testing.

Because of de Jager’s close contact with a number of squad members, the entire group has gone into isolation, SA Rugby has confirmed.

The South Africans are due to play Georgia for a second time this Friday, having beaten them 40-9 last weekend in a warm-up game ahead of the Lions Test series.

The Springboks will now undergo further PCR testing and a review of the testing data will be carried out by SA Rugby’s Medical Advisory Group.

All training for today has been suspended in a further disruption to the Boks’ preparations for the three-game Test series against the Lions, which is due to kick off on 24 July.

Last week, the Boks suspended training for 24 hours due to three positive Covid cases in their camp, although one of those players, Herschel Jantjies, was subsequently cleared after re-testing and played against Georgia.

Sbu Nkosi and Vincent Koch missed the game due to their positive Covid-19 test results, while Lukhanyo Am and Makazole Mapimpi were also unavailable after being deemed close contacts.

The Lions played the first game of their tour in South Africa last weekend against the Sigma Lions and are due to face the Sharks on Wednesday. So far, the tourists have not reported any cases of Covid-19.

South Africa is currently dealing with its third wave of the virus.