Springboks condemn disgusting death threat sent to Reinach

THE SPRINGBOKS HAVE condemned the disgusting death threat directed at scrum-half Cobus Reinach in the wake of last weekend’s World Cup quarter-final win over France.

South Africa director of rugby Rassie Erasmus revealed that Reinach and his family received a death threat following the Boks’ dramatic victory against hosts France in Paris.

The fallout from that game has been bitter, with French media and fans directing much of their ire at referee Ben O’Keeffe. That has now extended to the Springboks being targeted by sickening messages, including a death threat sent to Reinach in French.

Speaking at today’s captain’s run ahead of the World Cup semi-final against England tomorrow, Springboks assistant coach Mzwandile Stick condemned that abuse.

“We are well aware of the situation with Cobus and his family,” said Stick.

“We don’t have a place for hooligans in our game. The players do their job to make sure they represent their country. We are here to represent South Africa. If someone has got a problem with that, the French authorities will have to deal with it.

Advertisement

“From our side, we will make sure we protect each other as a team, our players, managers, everyone involved. Once again, we don’t have a place for that in our game. You win some, you lose some.

“Whoever sent that message to the player, I’m really disappointed about that.

“We’ll keep doing everything in our power to make sure we make our people proud at home. Regarding the situation, I think it’s well handled now by the French authorities.”

Stick added that Reinach has dealt with the situation well.

“I’ve seen him every day,” said Stick. “He’s in a good space. He’s got his family around him.

“I must also give credit to the French, the security around our hotels, with all the teams in the World Cup, the security was just another level. So I don’t think at the moment, there is something to worry about because we know for sure we are well protected in our camps.

“It’s good to see our players also in a good space when they’ve got their families around. That’s one thing we as a coaching staff and management, we are finding a good balance in the sense of getting the human side first to be happy, you know.”

The Boks have had their hands full preparing for tomorrow’s semi-final anyway as they look to back up their excellent performance against the French.

“One thing I can tell you for sure about us is that every game we’ve played in this World Cup our boys, even with all the changes sometimes we normally make in our squad, they always pitch up,” said Stick.

“I know one thing for sure, they’re going to be up for this because of the history between the two sides. For sure, we are not going to disappoint. But like I said, England at the moment, they’re in a good space.

“In the quarter-final against France, if you look at both sides, when France got an opportunity early in the game to convert it into points, they really put us under pressure. So, I think it was a good game for us in terms of the way we stayed in the fight.

“I think it’s going to be the same tomorrow. Whoever is going to pitch up and execute their plan very well, and also play the conditions very well, will stand a chance to win.

“To win the World Cup you are going to have to go through tough times. We have been there before.”